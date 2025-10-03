Path of Exile 2: Storm Wave Invoker build guide (0.3)

Storm Wave Invoker is a fun melee build in Path of Exile 2 that is viable for campaign as well as the endgame. It can deal a lot of damage using the ‘Shock’ Ailment while boasting strong defense for the late-game. However, the build isn’t a one-click experience. While the campaign may not pose an issue, managing buffs is necessary as you reach the endgame.

To keep the buffs active and your skills empowered, you’ll need to press a few buttons at regular intervals. That said, if you want to hit enemies with a big stick and drop lightning bolts on them, Storm Wave Invoker is one of the best picks.

How does the Storm Wave Invoker build work in Path of Exile 2?

Storm Wave relies on many other skills (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Lightning is currently the strongest element to play with in Path of Exile 2. Shocking an enemy makes them take 30% more damage, which can take your damage to the next level. The build used Storm Wave with the Invoker Ascendancy for Monk.

Combined with Herald of Thunder and Charged Staff, the build can clear out an entire screen filled with enemies in seconds. Charged Staff buffs all of your attacks with additional lightning damage, while Herald of Thunder drops lightning bolts in an AoE if you kill a shocked enemy with a non-herald attack.

Best Monk leveling build in Path of Exile 2

Glacial Cascade with Frost Bomb is a good starter for Monk (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Like many skills, Storm Wave isn’t available to use during the early game. Until you reach level 22, you’ll need to use an alternate leveling skill. As a Monk, you’ll have many options to choose from, including Quarterstaves, Bows, or Crossbows.

Since we’ll be using a Quarterstaff throughout the endgame, it’s best to start leveling with the same weapon. The first thing you should do is to look for a Skill Gem level increase modifier on the Quarterstaff from the vendor. The mod isn’t necessary, but it will help with an even smoother leveling process. Pillar of the Caged God is also a good, unique alternative to buy with your first Exalted Orb.

Skill Gem Progression

Tempest Bell will be an essential skill for boss DPS (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

After completing the tutorial area in Path of Exile 2 and reaching Clearfell, you’ll get a Skill Gem from Renly. Use it to acquire Glacial Cascade. It’s an excellent skill for damaging enemies while slowing and eventually freezing them down from a distance.

The next skill you’ll need to spec is Frost Bomb. Use it to blow up the slowed or frozen enemies for a smooth mobbing experience throughout Act 1. The final addition to the build will be Tempest Bell for bossing. After reaching level 14, replace the basic attack with Ice Strike, and use Herald of Ice for additional crowd control.

Here is the early Gem-link setup and gameplay loop:

Glacial Cascade: Rapid Attacks - Cold Attunement

Rapid Attacks - Cold Attunement Frost Bomb: Potent Exposure

Potent Exposure Tempest Bell: Overabundance - Rage

Overabundance - Rage Herald of Ice: Magnified Area - Cold Attunement

Magnified Area - Cold Attunement Ice Strike: Rapid Attacks - Cold Attunement

For mobbing, freeze enemies with Glacial Cascade and use Frost Bomb to nuke an area. The explosion will also apply ‘Exposure’ to the survivors. When fighting a boss or a strong enemy, build combos with your basic attack and use the Tempest Bell to amplify the damage until you get Ice Strike.

Best Storm Wave Invoker build in Path of Exile 2

Herald of Thunder will drop lightning bolts on enemies (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

After reaching level 22, you’ll be able to get Storm Wave using an Uncut Skill Gem 7, and the build will now transition into Lightning. Make sure you have enough Gold for a respec, alongside Skill and Support Gems, to get started. The only skill from the previous build you’ll use is Tempest Bell.

Storm Wave sends out a lightning fissure across the ground, which shocks and damages the enemy. However, the skill alone isn’t enough for a smooth mobbing experience in Path of Exile 2. To further increase clear speed and damage, Herald of Thunder will come in handy. For using Tempest Bell, the build uses Tempest Flurry, which you can use for both mobbing and bossing.

After reaching level 31, use an Uncut Skill Gem 9 to get Charged Staff, which adds lightning damage to your Quarterstaff attacks. The skill requires a power charge to activate, which you can get by casting Profane Ritual on dead enemies.

Here are the new Skill Gem setups:

Storm Wave: Rapid Attacks - Elemental Armament - Rage - Branching Fissures

Rapid Attacks - Elemental Armament - Rage - Branching Fissures Tempest Bell: Overabundance - Close Combat - Elemental Armament

Overabundance - Close Combat - Elemental Armament Tempest Flurry: Rapid Attacks - Elemental Armament - Close Combat - Freeze

Rapid Attacks - Elemental Armament - Close Combat - Freeze Herald of Thunder: Elemental Armament - Elemental Focus - Deadly Herald

Elemental Armament - Elemental Focus - Deadly Herald Charged Staff: Prolonged Duration - Innervate - Elemental Armament

Prolonged Duration - Innervate - Elemental Armament Profane Ritual: Rapid Casting - Compressed Duration - Unleash

Mobbing rotation for Storm Wave Invoker

Use Storm Wave to kill smaller mobs and the corpses left behind for Profane Ritual. The process will generate a power charge that you can consume with Charged Staff, empowering your strikes.

Bossing rotation for Storm Wave Invoker

For bosses, use Tempest Flurry to generate a combo for using Tempest Bell. If you have Charged Staff ready, then use it with Tempest Flurry to strike the bell for increased single-target damage.

Path of Exile 2 - Storm Wave Invoker Itemization

Weapons with an increased level of melee skill will be helpful throughout the campaign (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

During the campaign, the only thing you’ll want to focus on is maxing out your defenses. Look for Life gear with Armor and Energy Shield to mitigate damage during the early game. As you level up, focus on improving Life and Resistances, which will prevent you from getting one-shot by bosses.

The weapon isn’t too complicated, as you’re only focus is to increase lightning damage. Use the following point as the base of what mods you’ll need on a weapon:

Increase % Physical Damage

Flat Physical/Elemental Damage

+ Levels To Melee Skills

Attack Speed

You can try crafting the items yourself, but it’s always better to trade when the resources are scarce. Use Path of Exile 2’s in-game trade system and filter out specific mods you need.

Passive Skill tree nodes to take with Storm Wave Invoker in Path of Exile 2

Basic skill tree layout for early endgame at around level 60 (Image via Path of Building || Grinding Gear Games)

Start your build with the upper node with attack speed, and progress towards the Flow Like Water Notable. From there, pick up Mindful Awareness for more defense. To get past the node maze, progress through Flow State and pick up Consusive Attack for more damage.

If you want more defense, make your way towards the upper side of the tree and move to the Witch’s tree to pick up Melding and Insightfulness. At this point, you should have plenty of energy shield, presuming you’re using gear, and it’s time to spec into some damage.

Echoing Thunder is the closest pick to increase lightning damage. On the lower side, Binding Strike is another strong passive node you can pick up. Here’s a quick overview of the nodes you’ll need:

Flow Like Water

Mindful Awareness

Flow State

Consusive Attack

Insightfulness

Echoing Thunder

Binding Strike

Essence of the Storm

For your first two Ascendencies, pick up ‘I am the Thunder’ along with ‘and I shall Rage’ to unlock the Unbound Avatar skill. It will allow you to generate Unbound Fury, which you can use to activate the skill and gain additional elemental damage and elemental ailment towards enemies.

