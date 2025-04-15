Path of Exile 2: How to Tame Beasts

Path of Exile 2’s 0.2.0 update added the amazing Tame Beasts ability, which allows players to pick up some remarkable allies. This is arguably one of the more interesting minion abilities you can acquire in the game, as it conjures a reviving copy of whatever Monster in the wild that you can tame — as long as it’s an Elite. This will not tame regular monsters, and they aren’t really worth it anyway. You want something big, ferocious — something with crazy Modifiers.

Ad

While any class can use Tame Beast, it’s perhaps used with a class that isn’t investing their Spirit into any particular monsters/auras. It can be very costly to keep some of these Tame Beast monsters around, depending on their modifiers in Path of Exile 2. Here’s what you need to know about this skill.

How to use Tame Beasts skill in Path of Exile 2

Tame Beasts is a Level 9 Skill Gem in Path of Exile 2. It requires a minimum of 72 Dexterity and Level 31 on whichever class you’re using them on. A Spear Skill, it’s likely going to be easier to do on a Dexterity-based class. That said, I did pick it up on my Witch, though I had to juggle some skill points to do so.

Ad

Trending

It's easy to use Tame Beast — just kill the enemy in time! (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Once you have the Skill Gem equipped, activate the skill while in battle with an Elite enemy that you want to make into your thrall. If the debuff Tame Beasts inflict is still on the enemy at death, the Skill will leave your hotbar, and you’ve successfully captured the Monster!

Ad

Depending on its Modifiers, it will increase the Spirit Reservation required for this. As you can see below, I caught a Quadrilla with Haste Aura and All Damage Ignites. That alone requires 42.3% Spirit Reservation after my build’s reductions. Depending on how many minions you have, you may need to juggle and turn some of them off.

Now that you’ve tamed a beast in Path of Exile 2, head to your Skill Gems and activate the Aura. If you have enough Spirit in reserve and aren’t going over your minion limit, the monster will appear, and fight by you. It will auto-revive like any other minions.

Ad

This Quadrilla is costly, but worth it (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you decide you aren’t happy with this Tamed Beast, you can disenchant the skill gem and re-use it. Or you can unequip it and make a different one — that’s entirely up to you. You can tame whichever beast you want, but it appears that the meta leans more towards Quadrillas and Boars.

Ad

I caught my Elite Quadrilla in Jungle Ruins, just roaming around. However, if you go to the Troubled Camp, a Rare Beast will always spawn there. Two Rare Beasts always spawn by the Infested Barrens Troubled Camp, too — a boar and a sand lion. There are plenty of great options out there, and there’s really no wrong choice.

Personally, I’m fond of the various Quadrillas, but do some exploring and find what’s right for you. If you’re hunting in specific areas, like the ones above, and you accidentally kill the enemy, you need to leave the zone, come back, and reset the instance instead of entering the old one.

Ad

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More