Path of Exile 2: Torvian, Hand of the Saviour boss guide

Torvian, Hand of the Saviour is one of the Path of Exile 2 bosses added in the Chapter 4 content. They can also be one of the most annoying boss fights in the game if you aren’t paying attention. He’s easily the most unpopular boss in this update, for an understandable reason. Any boss that can make itself invulnerable unless you take care of a specific trigger or event is sure to upset players.

Nonetheless, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon, unless the developers adjust this fight; personally, I would. That said, if you’re struggling with Torvian, Hand of the Saviour in Path of Exile 2, here’s how we dealt with him.

Where to find Torvian, Hand of the Saviour in Path of Exile 2

Deep within the Arastas map, you’ll find Torvian, Hand of the Saviour, in Path of Exile 2. They’re at the end of the map specifically, after you leave Arastas, and navigate your way through the cliffs on the outskirts. Some players have said, with enough movement speed, you can skip this boss, and get to the Excavation map before he spawns, but that has not been the case for me.

Just when you think you're at the end of the painfully long Arastas map, Torvian comes to ruin the fun (Image via GGG)

He’ll spawn in the center of the map, alongside three allies on higher platforms. That’s going to be important for later, that’s for sure. He can easily be one of the most difficult required fights in this update, save for perhaps the final boss.

Torvian, Hand of the Saviour’s attacks in Path of Exile 2

The hardest part about this fight is that the boss can periodically become invulnerable. Torvian has a group of three mages that will enchant him with a buff that doesn’t show up on the screen. It makes him almost completely invincible. You want to make sure the boulders he throws hits one of these to stop the spellcasting.

Make sure you stay out of the brilliantly glowing light (Image via GGG)

Swings his axe quickly in a powerful melee combo.

Throws an axe that spins through the air at the player.

Plants his axes in the ground and throws a boulder. Stand under one of the platforms with the mages for this attack.

Torvian leaps at the player to try and slam them with box axes.

Creates a holy wall in front of him. If you hit it, you’ll be slowed, and be easier to crit.

Torvian creates a powerful holy barrier on the ground in sections. If you get caught in it, you are slowed, and become easier to crit.

Fires a huge magical attack that rotates counter-clockwise. Deals a powerful fire DOT if you get hit.

Throws his axes at the player. They stick in the ground and radiate explosions after a delay.

How to beat Torvian, Hand of the Saviour in Path of Exile 2

This fight is incredibly difficult for any player with minions or totems. That’s because the odds are decent his boulder will hit one of your minions or totems, and you desperately want it to hit one of the mages that are above the arena. I went into this fight without that information at launch, and only won due to the fact that I was about 15 levels higher than the content.

If you can't stop the mages with boulders, you've potentially got a slog on your hands; but it is beatable that way (Image via GGG)

Each of the Mages looks like they have some different kind of buff, but making sure one of the boulders hits them will interrupt the effect. You can still deal him damage with the buff, but it takes forever. Torvian’s a very aggressive boss, constantly throwing axes at you, or leaping around to try to slam into you. He also has several AOE Fire/Holy attacks that can slow you, or deal deadly DOTs.

The key is to dodge when the boulder is incoming, so when he plants his axes in the ground, be in position and ready to roll. Otherwise, you’re in for a very long, very slow fight. I won without ever hitting one of the mages with a boulder, but it took several long, painful minutes.

As the Path of Exile 2 boss fight draws to a close, around 25-30%, Torvian begins using the Beam of Fire, a huge column of fire that rotates slowly around the room. He'll also likely throw his axes at you and when they hit the ground, they'll unleash powerful explosions in a radius around the axes. Success will allow you access into the Excavation area.

