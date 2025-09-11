How to get Atalui's Bloodletting in Path of Exile 2, and its unique effects

In Path of Exile 2, there is a wide range of gems that determine how a build works, how resources are managed, and how much damage the build can do. Atalui's Bloodletting is one such support gem that stands out for its unique ability. It not only changes how the skills work, but it also increases the damage output. This unique item has become extremely desirable to players who want to have a high-performing build in the endgame of Path of Exile 2.

Ad

In this guide, we will break down what Atalui's Bloodletting gem is, how it works, and how you can acquire it in Path of Exile 2.

What is Atalui's Bloodletting in Path of Exile 2?

Atalui's Bloodletting is one of the Lineage Support Gems that fall under the Lifetap category. It completely alters the resource management of any build, turning any mana cost skill into a hybrid mana-life cost build. This creates a balance for builds that have low mana and high health. The gem also grants you bonus physical damage scaling according to the life spent.

Ad

Trending

Item information

Category: Lifetap

Cost & Reservation Multiplier: 150%

Requires Level 65

Support Requirements: +5 Str

Unique abilities

Supports any Skill, turning a portion of its Mana cost into a Life cost.

Does not support Skills that reserve Spirit.

Supported Skills Gain a portion of their Life cost as extra Physical Damage.

Skill Mana Costs are converted to Life Costs.

Supported Skills Gain 2% of Damage as extra Physical Damage per 10 Life cost.

This means that any heavy and expensive skills become less stressful to use and deal more damage. So the more you spend the resource, the higher the damage you deal. This allows for highly aggressive gameplay while maintaining resources more optimally.

Ad

The Atalui’s Bloodletting gem does not work with skills that reserve spirit since it overlaps with aura setups.

Also Read: Path of Exile 2: Demon Form Infernalist build guide (0.3.0 League-starter)

How to get the Atalui’s Bloodletting gem in Path of Exile 2

The Atalui’s Bloodletting gem exclusively drops from Anomaly bosses inside Sealed vaults of Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Atalui’s Bloodletting is drop-restricted, meaning it can’t be acquired randomly around the world; it can only be acquired from specific sources in Path of Exile 2.

Ad

Sealed Vault bosses

The Atalui’s Bloodletting gem exclusively drops from Anomaly bosses within the Sealed Vault, especially:

Ytzara, Blood Oracle

Maztli, Flesh-Shaper

Both of these bosses are located in the Estazunti’s Vault (Sealed Vault Map), which is part of the endgame Atlas maps in Path of Exile 2.

Also Read: Path of Exile 2: Sigbert and Godwin boss guide

Unlocking the Sealed Vault

In order to unlock the Sealed Vault, you must gather the Idol of Estazunti, which is a vault key. This key is crucial to accessing the map.

Ad

Item type: Vault key

Description: Grants access to a Sealed Vault on the Atlas.

How to acquire the Idol of Estazunti

This vault key is not a guaranteed drop in Path of Exile 2. It can randomly drop from enemies in the maps surrounding the Sealed Vault on the Atlas. So you need to do quite a bit of farming to get your hands on the Idol of Estazunti, since it's RNG-based.

Path of Exile 2 builds that can use Atalui’s Bloodletting

Any build that focuses on life leech or high life regeneration is the best choice for using this gem (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Atalui’s Bloodletting is an extremely versatile piece of gem in Path of Exile 2, allowing you to use a portion of the mana cost as life. The builds that can utilize this gem are:

Ad

Any build that focuses on life leech or high life regeneration is the best choice, allowing you to easily balance out the resource cost while keeping the life pool up.

Builds that use high-cost skillsets can utilize their increased physical damage, which scales with the amount of life spent as resources.

This gem can synergize perfectly with builds that depend on raw physical power and have a high life pool. Tanky builds can also utilize this gem, where sacrificing a little bit of survivability can be negligible.

Ad

Also Read: Path of Exile 2: What to do with the Shark Fin (Tribal Medicine)

Atalui’s Bloodletting can be the core of any high-risk, high-reward build in Path of Exile 2. By converting mana cost into life cost, this gem creates a unique resource management system.

While the gem gives you a ton of build freedom with its effects, acquiring the gem is quite difficult. So if you want to acquire the Atalui’s Bloodletting Lineage Support Gem, you will have to grind for Vault keys in the maps, which are rare drops. While the grind may be rigorous, the final payoff is worth the grind.

Ad

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More