Path of Exile 2: Sigbert and Godwin boss guide

Like Isolde and Heldra before them, Path of Exile 2’s Sigbert and Godwin are a duo boss fight. You have to take both of these powerful knights on at the same time: Sigbert of the Sullied Oath, and Godwin of the Shattered Creed. An optional fight, it’s still worth completing if you’re after loot and exp on the way to the end of the first section of the Interludes. You’ve still got a ways to go, until you get to the Holden estates.

Your battlefield isn’t very large, and Sigbert and Godwin both have large, elemental-themed AOE attacks to deal with in Path of Exile 2. The room you fight in is surely going to look familiar, to those who did the optional Candlemass fight in Chapter 1. Both battles take place in a Church. If you’re struggling with Sigbert and Godwin, here’s what to look out for in Path of Exile 2.

Where to find Sigbert and Godwin in Path of Exile 2

You can find Sigbert and Godwin in a Church on the Holten map in Path of Exile 2. This map connects to both Wolvenhold, as well as the final location of this section of the Interlude, Holden Estates. Due to the nature of the PoE 2 maps, we cannot guide you directly to the Church, but in my experience, it was closer to the Holden Estates route, as opposed to Wolvenhold.

Just look for the Church with a Checkpoint in front of it (Image via GGG)

You’ll find a Church with a Checkpoint outside, and that’s your cue to go inside and fight a pair of powerful, elementally-infused knights. Sigbert uses ice attacks, and Godwin uses fire attacks, so keep an eye out as they both try to slay you.

Sigbert and Godwin’s attacks in Path of Exile 2

This is a fight where it’s tons of AOE all the time. If you can defeat both Sigbert and Godwin at the same time in Path of Exile 2, I do recommend it. They don’t especially power up or anything, it’s just easier I think to keep their health at similar levels.

Nothing's worse than watching a boss heal to full (Image via GGG)

It was also a fight where having minions was a blessing, since they can focus on one boss, and I can fight the other. When I did this fight, I didn't quite kill Godwin, and he healed to full health after a few short moments. Being able to juggle their health bars will make life a lot easier.

Sigbert’s attacks

Swings his mace in a wide arc, which can inflict Chill.

Smashes his mace on the ground, which creates an explosion of icy damage.

Creates a series of frost runes on the ground after tapping his weapon on the floor.

Walks forward and repeatedly slams the ground with his mace, creating explosions of ice shards.

Creates a massive explosion of icy damage after a brief delay of charging his mace with ice magic.

Godwin’s attacks

Tries to smash the player with fiery punches.

Stomps the ground and creates three lava waves that slowly move towards you. Can stand between them or roll past to let them go away.

Creates a fiery AOE around himself that explodes after a brief delay.

Slams his fists into the ground to create a wave of flames that move in a line.

How to beat Sigbert and Godwin in Path of Exile 2

Watch out for those Ice Runes! (Image via GGG)

It’s important to pay attention to what Sigbert and Godwin are doing at all times, because they’re incredibly aggressive bosses. When fighting Sigbert, and he starts slamming the ground and creating ice shards, you want to dodge roll past him, so you’ll remain safe from the rest of the attacks. His other abilities are pretty benign, large AOEs that you can avoid.

Godwin has a pair of attacks you really want to watch for. The first are the lava waves. He’ll stomp the ground to trigger these. You can roll past him before the waves pop up, or you can backtrack, and just stand between them, either strategy works. When he slams his fists into the ground, a fire wave is coming, so just roll past him when he puts his hands in the air. If you're too far away, just roll to the side.

The more mobile you are, the safer this fight becomes (Image via GGG)

Honestly, this Path of Exile 2 boss battle is really just staying on your toes at all times. The special attacks of Godwin are far more dangerous, while the melee of Sigbert is something to avoid at all times.

The slow slams that create ice explosions are incredibly frustrating, and he can also Chill you with his wide arcing attack. If you can manage to stun and AOE them at the same time, you can really shred through their HP safely.

