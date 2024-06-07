Pro Memoria god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Pro Memoria is a legendary Heavy Machine Gun in Destiny 2. The weapon was released with The Final Shape and is found within the Pale Heart. Much like the Sightline Survey, it can be quite the powerhouse if built correctly. Naturally, this involves equipping a “god roll” to maximize its potential via its four perk slots.

This article lists the best PvP and PvE god rolls for this Heavy Machine Gun in Bungie's popular shooter.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Pro Memoria PvE god roll for Destiny 2

The best PvE godrolls (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks to equip on the Pro Memoria for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Smallbore : A dual strength barrel that moderately boosts both range and stability.

: A dual strength barrel that moderately boosts both range and stability. Extended Mag : Increases the weapon’s magazine size by 16. Also boosts Airborne effectiveness, at the cost of Reload Speeds.

: Increases the weapon’s magazine size by 16. Also boosts Airborne effectiveness, at the cost of Reload Speeds. Demolitionist : Scoring a kill with the weapon regenerates Grenade Energy. Using the Grenade ability automatically reloads the weapon from its reserves.

: Scoring a kill with the weapon regenerates Grenade Energy. Using the Grenade ability automatically reloads the weapon from its reserves. Bait and Switch: Firing (and dishing out damage) with all your other equipped weapons will add a small damage bonus perk to the Pro Memoria.

Readers are recommended to switch and experiment with perks to their liking.

Pro Memoria PvP god roll for Destiny 2

The best PvP godrolls (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks to equip on the weapon for PvP battles are as follows:

Corkscrew Filing : A balanced barrel equip that moderately increases Stability, Range and Handling.

: A balanced barrel equip that moderately increases Stability, Range and Handling. Extended Mag : Massively boosts the weapon’s magazine capacity, at the cost of Reload Speed. Also boosts Airborne Effectiveness.

: Massively boosts the weapon’s magazine capacity, at the cost of Reload Speed. Also boosts Airborne Effectiveness. Hatchling : Spawns Threadlings at the target’s location while dealing Precision Blows or consecutive, fast kills.

: Spawns Threadlings at the target’s location while dealing Precision Blows or consecutive, fast kills. Target Lock: Boosts weapon damage the longer it remains locked on a target.

As always, readers are encouraged to try out different perks and experiment with builds.

How to unlock the Pro Memoria in Destiny 2

This weapon can be found in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Alternatively, it can be crafted with the use of five deepsight patterns, making it quite the lucrative option.

The fourth campaign mission of Destiny 2 The Final Shape (known as Requiem) offers one such pattern upon completion. It is also possible to grab these crafting materials using Pale Heart Engrams and Public Event Chests within the Patrol Zone.