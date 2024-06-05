Which Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition should you buy?

Destiny 2 players are excited for the latest expansion of the game called The Final Shape. This expansion concluded a 10-year-old story that started in the first Destiny game. With the Light and Dark saga finally coming to an end, Bungie has announced three editions for the expansion, and the decision of which one to buy has some players confused.

To help you make an informed decision, we discuss in detail the contents of these editions and which one is worth buying.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Standard Edition

The standard edition of Destiny 2: The Final Shape comes with the main campaign and the year's first episode. The standard edition costs $50 and you can get the Annual Pass upgrade separately for another $50. Buying the standard edition of The Final Shape will grant you access to the following:

The Final Shape Campaign

One Episode in the Year of the Final Shape*

Destination: The Pale Heart

New Exotic Gear

New Raid

Three New Supers

There is also an option to pre-order the standard edition of this expansion, granting you instant access to the following goodies:

Final Shell

Paracasual Path Emblem

Pyramidic Vessel

Prisamatic Horizon Emblem

Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass

The second edition of Destiny 2: The Final Shape comes with an Annual Pass and everything from the game's standard edition. This edition costs $100 and includes the following:

All Standard Edition Content

All three Year 7 Episodes

The Final Shape Dungeon Key

Tessellation Exotic, its Ornament, and its Catalyst

Secret Stash x3 (Once Per Episode)

Like the standard edition, you can also pre-order this edition of the expansion which will grant you access to:

Tesselation Exotic Weapon

Abstract Meditation Emote

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector’s Edition

The biggest edition of The Final Shape expansion is the Collector's Edition, which comes with everything from the previous two editions and more. Not only will you get the campaign and other digital items with this edition, but some physical items that you cannot find anywhere else. The cost of the Collector's Edition is $175 and comes with the following:

All The Final Shape + Annual Pass Content

Digital Soundtrack for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 1 Tower Replica

Miniature Zavala, Ikora, and Cayde Figures

Introduction Letter

Autograph Book

Character Photographs

Ramen Shop Tickets

Mission Patch

Lore Book

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector's Edition Unique Emblem Code

Conclusion

Those were all the versions of the upcoming The Final Shape expansion. That said, we would probably opt for the standard edition as it comes with the full campaign.

The standard edition costs only $50 and will give you the main story content of The Final Shape. It is also much cheaper than the other two editions, which cost $100 and $175, saving you a significant amount of money while providing access to the entire main story.

While the Collector's Edition might be a good choice for collectors, it won't make much sense for those only interested in the main campaign, considering they will have to shell out an additional $125 over the standard edition. The Collector's Edition might become valuable in later years, but again, the contents it has would only interest collectors.