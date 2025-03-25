Procedural MMO Kickstarter picks up thrice its goal fund, opens online merch store

Stars Reach, an upcoming Procedural MMO has shown off some truly impressive numbers in their Kickstarter. The sandbox science-fantasy game designed by former Ultima Online and Star Wars Galaxies developers is calling itself the next big MMO — and it very well could be. In addition to the other various backer goals, there’s now a Galactic Bodega where fans can also help fund the game with physical merchandise.

It’s certainly a useful way to continue funding the game once the Kickstarter for the procedural MMO ends in 35 hours (at the time of writing).

Procedural MMO Stars Reach has shattered its initial goal of $200,000 several times over, with over $656,400 raised as of March 25, 2025. This has led the team to create a small online store, the Galactic Bodega. In addition to the new merch items that players can purchase, the most expensive Kickstarter tiers can be seen below as well.

Stars Reach's developers seem to understand that funding doesn't end after a Kickstarter (Image via Visionary Realms)

It will be interesting to see if players will still be able to purchase these incredibly expensive tiers post-Kickstarter, though. They do come with a variety of benefits, with the cheapest being $450 and the most expensive being $10,000. The latter comes with benefits like claiming a planet, a chat with Raph Koster, lead designer of Ultima Online and creative director of Star Wars Galaxies (remotely), and more.

However, not everyone can, or will want to support a game to that extent, which is why Stars Reach has a merch store.

Right now, you can purchase hats, hoodies, beanies, t-shirts, and a Hexagons Sling Pack — essentially a fanny pack that goes across your shoulders instead of your hips. All reasonably priced, this seems like a solid way to keep building funding while keeping interest in the game by spreading the word via merchandising.

It’s likely that the developers of this procedural MMO understand that the cost of the game will likely extend beyond the Kickstarter. By making the most expensive tiers available, they can still drive extra resources to the game. The hope is that fans will hear something about early access for the game soon.

Stars Reach is a game with a lot of upside and promise if you're into sandbox genre (Image via Visionary Realms)

The initial funding was hit in less than an hour, which is a truly impressive feat for an online game, and it has met almost every other stretch goal. At the time of writing, the only unmet goal was Stokadi Species Added at $700K, but the developers are closing in on that one as well.

Fans of sandbox MMOs may have something great to look forward to later in 2025, though only time will tell when access will be brought to the greater audience of fans looking for something new in the free-to-play space.

