5 rarest emblems in Destiny 2

In an MMORPG like Destiny 2, you need something to set your character apart from your opponents. Aside from the skins and other rare weapons, the game provides you a way to show off the things that you have already accomplished through the use of emblems. Players earn emblems by completing certain tasks and can use them to show off their toughest in-game achievements.

Emblems are purely cosmetic and will not change a player's stats. However, a good number of them are still desired by players because it lets them draw attention to what they have already accomplished.

Some are harder to acquire than others, making them extremely rare and coveted. These are the rarest ones that a player can flaunt in Destiny 2.

What are the rarest emblems in Destiny 2?

1) Wish Ascended

The Last Wish raid is one of the hardest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This emblem is one of the most difficult to obtain in the game, and very few were able to claim it. Furthermore, it is no longer available for anyone to claim.

Only the players who were able to complete the Last Wish raid within the first 24 hours got to claim this emblem for themselves. The raid itself is one of the more difficult challenges to complete in the game, requiring some careful preparation and good chemistry between you and your team.

2) Humanity's Chosen

Online gaming and the internet can definitely be a toxic place sometimes. You won't need to be around long enough to encounter uncivil or ill-mannered individuals or rude interactions, so Bungie decided to reward those who have instead become a positive voice in the community.

Anyone recognized as being kind or nice to their fellow players in Destiny 2 was rewarded with the emblem called Humanity's Chosen. While it is unclear what the actual criteria are for earning this emblem, it definitely hinges on having positive interactions with people in the community.

3) After the Nightfall

This emblem can only be earned through participating in Nightfall Strikes (Image via Bungie)

This is a rare emblem that relied purely on practice and skill to obtain. To get this one, a player must beat the time trial times for every Nightfall Strike.

Nightfall Strikes are high-level challenges, and most had to be completed in under ten minutes if they wanted this particular emblem. In fact, a few of these challenges had an even shorter completion time, with the shortest requiring players to complete it in under six minutes only.

2) Dazzling Visage

Players needed to spend time customizing their appearance for a chance at winning this emblem (Image via Bungie)

There are plenty of fashion show related activities in Destiny 2. These require you to dress up or style your character in the best-looking gear that you own, take a photo, and then upload it to social media.

Entries had to go through a selection phase from moderators. After that, they would be voted on by members of the community, with the winner being decided by popular vote. The number of people who own this emblem is quite vague, but it is speculated that there are only under 200.

5) Chromatic Intention

The Chromatic Intention emblem was one that showed skill but not anything related to in-game activities or challenges. It was awarded to artistic members of the community who were able to create Destiny 2 related art.

It could be any kind of art as long as it was somehow related to the game. Entries had to be posted online and have the necessary hashtags to be considered. A handful of the most artistic members of the community earned this rare emblem.

There are a number of other rare emblems in Destiny 2, but those are related to being a moderator for the community or streamers who have streamed the game and were deemed worthy of an emblem by Bungie.

Since we are talking about a live service MMORPG, more rare emblems will likely be added for players to try and earn.