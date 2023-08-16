Reddit brands Diablo 4 dungeon as "Dopamine Tunnels" because of insane XP farm

There are a lot of dungeons players will come across in Diablo 4. While most of these contain a lot of mobs, their density usually varies. Not only that, the overall difficulty of the dungeon, along with the mob density, is highly dependent upon the level of the player. While most dungeons in the game offer more or less the same XP after successful completion, one rose in popularity over the last few days.

Dubbed the Dopamine Tunnels, this dungeon is currently the best way to farm XP in Diablo 4. It is because of this feature that players have rebranded it.

Is the Domhainne Tunnels dungeon the best XP farm in Diablo 4?

Based on what several players have reported so far, the Domhainne Tunnels Diablo 4 dungeon is believed to be the best XP farm in the game. As posted on Reddit, an individual repeated this dungeon for around five hours with their Hardcore character and made their way to level 50 easily.

If it took five hours for a hardcore character to reach level 50, there is a high chance it would take a regular character lesser time, considering the latter aren't required to be cautious. They can respawn after death, but hardcore characters cannot.

While some believe that Uldur's Cave and Sarat's Lair are better when it comes to farming for XP, the Domhainne Tunnels Diablo 4 dungeon has the highest mob density.

Unfortunately, though, it is also believed that this dungeon is good when it comes to farming XP on lower levels. Once players hit level 50, the best way to farm for XP is by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These dungeons can be accessed in World Tier 3 and above.

While most players appreciate this dungeon, some deem the Domhainne Tunnels dungeon fairly overrated. To make matters worse, some believe this dungeon will be patched in an upcoming update because of the sheer amount of XP that players gain from continuously farming it.

It's unclear if the developers intentionally increased the number of mobs in the dungeon. If that's the case, then players won't have to worry about farming for XP over the next few weeks. Regardless, they should farm this dungeon as much as possible to level up quickly.