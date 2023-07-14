Bizzare community leaks hint at Destiny 2 losing its core playlist

Recent Destiny 2 leaks contain some of the most bizarre information the community has ever encountered. While players are hopeful for the future seasons of Lightfall, some sources and speculations claim something entirely. The one leak in question here comes from an account called @DestinyTwoLeaks, stating that Crucible will be disabled for two months starting next season.

While this comes off as an obvious troll at first glance, some people speculate on how it can very well be legitimate information, or at the very least, want to think that way. Destiny 2's PvP isn't currently in good condition, and shutting it down will add more fuel to the burning fire.

Hence, whether the following leak is accurate or not, having improvements on PvP can be a viable option for Bungie rather than a complete shut-down.

Disclaimer: Leaks mentioned in this article are based on complete speculations, which can be completely false. Readers are recommended to take everything said here with a grain of salt.

Recent Destiny 2 leaks confuse the community on Crucible's temporary shut-down

As mentioned above, the leaks are all speculations among the community and should not be taken at total value. However, it did bring up some interesting reactions from the player base. While not having Crucible for two months can sound absurd, it can still be possible considering the current situation.

Destiny 2 Leaks @DestinyTwoLeaks crucible will be disabled for 2 months starting with the release of the next season

DestinyTwoLeaks' Twitter account stated the following regarding the rumors:

Crucible will be disabled for 2 months starting with the release of the next season

Multiple players came in to pitch their thoughts regarding the leak. Some are glad that PvP will shut down, while others are brushing off the leak as fake. Seeing the account's history, the latter is more likely the case here.

Miitchell @Mitchplzz89 @DestinyTwoLeaks If they want to burn the game to the ground then yeah sure. I’m not a pvp player but without it this game sinks and never recovers. It’s the one thing ppl will play when there ain’t nothing else to play. It’s what keeps destiny relevant even after the content dries up

Regardless, if Bungie shuts down Crucible temporarily, it will be the first time the company had to disable one of the core playlists.

Other leaks on Destiny 2, The Final Shape, and beyond

Regarding other leaks on The Final Shape, credible leakers like Liz uploaded additional data on Bungie's future. Aside from the final expansion showcase in August, the following post lists the company's other plans in the upcoming months.

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks



While I don’t think it’s 100% fake probably best not to believe it. This was posted in the “unconfirmed leaks” section.While I don’t think it’s 100% fake probably best not to believe it. twitter.com/bungie_leaks/s…

Marathon, on the other hand, has been speculated for Q4 2024 release or Q1 2025. Lastly, readers can also expect a reveal of the post-Final Shape expansion's name within the August 2023 showcase.

Poll : 0 votes