Destiny 2 leaks hint at new Arms Week information 

Days after the release of the Edge of Fate expansion, a Destiny 2 leaker has shared more info about the upcoming Arms Week event. Announced by Bungie on May 6, 2025, new details were posted by D2 Leaks on X, stating the event would be available during week three of the expansion and feature powerful but limited-time mods for specific weapon archetypes.The concept seems like a reworked iteration of Armsday, something rumored return with Destiny 2's new expansion.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.Destiny 2 Arms Week event details leakedThe Arms Week will be a week-long event focused on a single weapon archetype, as per Bungie, but that's where the official details end.According to the leaks, the Arms Week might feature Volatile Weapon Mods that are stronger and provide conditional buffs. The event could be managed by Ada-1 instead of Banshee-44; either way, both expert gunsmiths are suited for the job.Here's a list of all mods as per the leaks:Aftershock: Final blow creates a wave of deadly energy behind the target.Chaotic Munitions: Precision final blows produce randomized effects.Cowboy Grip: Supremely improved hip fire weapon performance.Fragmentation Round: Precision final blows create multiple explosive submunitions.Illegal Trigger: Every shell fired increases the rate of fire for a short time. Magazine size and reserves are increased beyond limitations.Unstable Shells: Landing precision hits or most of a pellet spread will attach a delayed explosive to the target.The mods are said to be acquired by visiting Ada-1 at the new Shooting Range in The Tower. Since it will be a week-long event, the mods will likely become unusable after it concludes.Arms Week datamined image (Image via YouTube @Trance_OCE || Bungie)We know one archetype will be featured for the entire week, and the leaks claim the mods would grant them powerful upgrades. This could mean the Arms Week may become a recurring event with short gaps that will change the archetype buff during each run.While unconfirmed, defeating enemies with the featured archetype weapons and the Volatile Weapon Mods equipped is said to grant combat telemetry, which could be exchanged with Ada-1 in the Firing Range to gain focused weapons and other rewards. Details regarding the rewards are still unknown.