How to get Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds is quite essential to unlock the Iron Pickaxe recipe. Usually found in the toxic, venomous areas of Bloodblight Swamp, you might face difficulties collecting the material, unlike the standard Ash Logs. Moreover, it's important to keep certain items handy, such as high-tier armor and Antipoison Potions, to counter the negative effects of the swamp area.

Ad

That said, this article will help you find the Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds and provide guidance on how to survive the poisonous area.

How to collect Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds

You must venture into a certain area named Bloodblight Swamp to find Blighwood roots. Use an Iron or Bronze axe to chop down the roots and acquire that rare item.

However, we'll recommend using the Bronze one for better results. As far as the map is concerned, you can find an area on the top right side of Bramblemead Valley and below the Fracture Plains. That's the area you must cultivate to find the item you're looking for to build an Iron Pickaxe.

Ad

Trending

Collecting Blightwood from the swamp area (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@MonkeyKingHero)

As discussed, the swamp area is filled with venomous air and fierce external creatures. Hence, you might have to craft high-tier weapons and armors to deal with the wild beasts unless you want to go on a crazy adventure in the wild area of Ashenfall.

Ad

Read more: How to get Hard Leather in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Well, there are a few methods that you can try to get inside the zone. You can either use a lodestone to perform a quick teleport or craft Antipoison Potions with Harralanders, Clay Vessels, and last but not least, Bittercap Mushroom.

You can use Lodestone and put it close to the Bloodblight Swamps to create a teleporter. Pick a Bronze axe to obtain the Blightwoods in RuneScape Dragonwilds until your health drains to a certain level. You can also opt to die and then do the process again to collect all the items, including gear and weapons, in your inventory.

Ad

On the other hand, if you're too careful about the health-draining process in the swamp area, you must use Antipoison Potion. It'll provide you with 300 seconds to survive the venomous area without taking any severe damage.

Also read: How to get a Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds

In any case, you should definitely look out for the enemies, such as wild rats or goblins, and fight them with your weapons. Considering all the setbacks, we recommend upgrading your weapons as much as possible to clear the threats within the blink of an eye. That should be enough if you're interested in collecting the Blightwoods from the swamp.

Ad

For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG title, check out more from Sportskeeda's MMO page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More