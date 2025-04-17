How to get Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds is quite essential to unlock the Iron Pickaxe recipe. Usually found in the toxic, venomous areas of Bloodblight Swamp, you might face difficulties collecting the material, unlike the standard Ash Logs. Moreover, it's important to keep certain items handy, such as high-tier armor and Antipoison Potions, to counter the negative effects of the swamp area.
That said, this article will help you find the Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds and provide guidance on how to survive the poisonous area.
How to collect Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds
You must venture into a certain area named Bloodblight Swamp to find Blighwood roots. Use an Iron or Bronze axe to chop down the roots and acquire that rare item.
However, we'll recommend using the Bronze one for better results. As far as the map is concerned, you can find an area on the top right side of Bramblemead Valley and below the Fracture Plains. That's the area you must cultivate to find the item you're looking for to build an Iron Pickaxe.
As discussed, the swamp area is filled with venomous air and fierce external creatures. Hence, you might have to craft high-tier weapons and armors to deal with the wild beasts unless you want to go on a crazy adventure in the wild area of Ashenfall.
Well, there are a few methods that you can try to get inside the zone. You can either use a lodestone to perform a quick teleport or craft Antipoison Potions with Harralanders, Clay Vessels, and last but not least, Bittercap Mushroom.
You can use Lodestone and put it close to the Bloodblight Swamps to create a teleporter. Pick a Bronze axe to obtain the Blightwoods in RuneScape Dragonwilds until your health drains to a certain level. You can also opt to die and then do the process again to collect all the items, including gear and weapons, in your inventory.
On the other hand, if you're too careful about the health-draining process in the swamp area, you must use Antipoison Potion. It'll provide you with 300 seconds to survive the venomous area without taking any severe damage.
In any case, you should definitely look out for the enemies, such as wild rats or goblins, and fight them with your weapons. Considering all the setbacks, we recommend upgrading your weapons as much as possible to clear the threats within the blink of an eye. That should be enough if you're interested in collecting the Blightwoods from the swamp.
