How to get Hard Leather in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Hard Leather in RuneScape Dragonwilds is a rare item that helps you create hard armor and increases your chances of survivability. Unlike other simple materials in the title, crafting the item appears to be a bit tricky. You must combine different items to obtain this enhanced version of leather. Note that even though the recipe calls for a Tannery, you require a Tanner's Kit to make hard leather.

Ad

That said, this guide will help you obtain the Hard Leather in RuneScape Dragonwilds and discuss where to get the necessary items for it.

Crafting Hard Leather in RuneScape Dragonwilds

As discussed, you must build a Tanner's Kit to craft Hard Leather in the latest iteration of RuneScape. While you might get stuck in the Tanning Station figuring out the recipe for this rare item, you need to reach a certain level and construction skill to unlock Tanner's Kit.

Ad

Trending

Crafting Hard Leather in Tanner's Kit (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@MonkeyKingHero)

That said, here's how to craft Tanner's Kit in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Ad

Bronze Bar: 6

Coarse Thread: 6

Adhesive: 6

Ash Plank: 18

While Coarse Thread and Ash Plank are quite easy to build, Adhesives can be found in Swamp areas and require a Kiln station. Meanwhile, the Bronze Bar is the most crucial part to obtain the kit. Navigate to the Fractured Plains to obtain the Tin and Copper Ores to build the Bronze Bars. However, you need a Furnace. That said, you must accumulate the following items to build a Furnace for Bronze Bars:

Ad

Stone: 24

Clay: 8

Charcoal: 4

Fire Rune: 10

Vault Shard: 8

Note that you can get Vault Shards inside the mysterious Vaults or by defeating a few high-tier enemies. Now that you've received all the items to make a Tanner's Kit, here's how to build Hard Leather material from the kit:

Put one Adhesive and two leather parts into the kit and wait for a bit to receive the Hard Leather.

That's all regarding obtaining Hard Leather in RS Dragonwilds.

Ad

You might be interested in: How to get Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds

For more such guides on RuneScape's latest iteration, check out more from Sportskeeda's MMO page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More