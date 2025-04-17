How to get Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds

You will need a lot of Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds. This will allow you to craft armour and weapons that will give you an edge in combat. However, getting to these resources is not going to be easy, as they are not found in the starting area. This means you will need to level up various Skills to make the perilous journey to regions on Ashenfall that are rich in Copper and Tin.

Ad

That said, here is everything you need to know about getting Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

How to farm Copper and Tin in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Travel to the Fractured Plains to get Copper and Tin (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To farm Copper and Tin in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you will have to cross the Whispering Swamp and enter Fractured Plains. Once there, you will find Copper and Tin nodes, which you will be able to mine using the Bone Pickaxe.

Ad

Trending

They shouldn't be too hard to spot. Copper has a greyish and orange exterior, while Tin looks a bit yellowish with some green tossed into the mix. The real challenge, however, is making it across the Whispering Swamp. It's littered with Goblins of every kind, and something sinister lurks in the murky waters.

Beware of the foulness of the Whispering Swamp (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

I would highly recommend building a Lodestone at the edge of the Whispering Swamp just in case you perish while trying to cross. For this, you'll need Vault Cores, obtained from Vaults. I would also suggest that you skip trying to pick up "Basic Materials" while crossing the Whispering Swamp.

Ad

This will slow you down. Instead, rush to the Fractured Plains and put down another Lodestone. You can safely transition from one region to another. When your fast-travel network has been established, rummage through the Whispering Swamp to look for resources you'll need to progress. Although don't wander in too deep, as a pair of giant glowing red eyes will greet you (and it won't end well).

How to use Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Once you've obtained enough Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you'll need to head back to camp and craft two things: A Furnace and a Smithing Anvil. This will allow you to smelt the precious mineral and make Bronze Bars to craft improved tools and weapons.

Ad

I would recommend that once you have better gear, only then should you explore the Whispering Swamp. Is it overkill? Maybe, but at least you will be prepared. And if nothing, it will make the worth all the effort of getting Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Remember to try out some Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds, they'll be useful when dealing with the hazards of the Swamp region.

Ad

Read more RuneScape Dragonwilds articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More