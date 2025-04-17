How to get Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds

You will need a lot of Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds. This will allow you to craft armour and weapons that will give you an edge in combat. However, getting to these resources is not going to be easy, as they are not found in the starting area. This means you will need to level up various Skills to make the perilous journey to regions on Ashenfall that are rich in Copper and Tin.
That said, here is everything you need to know about getting Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
How to farm Copper and Tin in RuneScape Dragonwilds
To farm Copper and Tin in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you will have to cross the Whispering Swamp and enter Fractured Plains. Once there, you will find Copper and Tin nodes, which you will be able to mine using the Bone Pickaxe.
They shouldn't be too hard to spot. Copper has a greyish and orange exterior, while Tin looks a bit yellowish with some green tossed into the mix. The real challenge, however, is making it across the Whispering Swamp. It's littered with Goblins of every kind, and something sinister lurks in the murky waters.
I would highly recommend building a Lodestone at the edge of the Whispering Swamp just in case you perish while trying to cross. For this, you'll need Vault Cores, obtained from Vaults. I would also suggest that you skip trying to pick up "Basic Materials" while crossing the Whispering Swamp.
This will slow you down. Instead, rush to the Fractured Plains and put down another Lodestone. You can safely transition from one region to another. When your fast-travel network has been established, rummage through the Whispering Swamp to look for resources you'll need to progress. Although don't wander in too deep, as a pair of giant glowing red eyes will greet you (and it won't end well).
How to use Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Once you've obtained enough Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you'll need to head back to camp and craft two things: A Furnace and a Smithing Anvil. This will allow you to smelt the precious mineral and make Bronze Bars to craft improved tools and weapons.
I would recommend that once you have better gear, only then should you explore the Whispering Swamp. Is it overkill? Maybe, but at least you will be prepared. And if nothing, it will make the worth all the effort of getting Copper and Tin for Bronze Bars in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
Remember to try out some Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds, they'll be useful when dealing with the hazards of the Swamp region.
