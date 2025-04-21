RuneScape Dragonwilds: How to get Anima-Infused Bark

Jagex's freshly released survival RPG, RuneScape Dragonwilds, is filled with numerous magical items that are essential to building different tools to survive the wild lands of Ashenfall. The Anima-Infused Bark contains one such property required to craft Wild Anima in the game. It further helps you to craft refined magical recipes and multiple pieces of equipment, such as the Staff of Light.

This article will provide you with a guide on where to find Anima-Infused Bark in RuneScape Dragonwilds and what challenges you might face while venturing around the biome.

How to obtain Anima-Infused Bark in RuneScape Dragonwilds

As discussed, the Wild Anima is an essential part of RuneScape Dragonwilds as it's the key to many pivotal items, such as Blightwood Battlestaff, Staff of Light, Wizard Hat, and many more. However, you must venture into the Fractured Plains biome and look for Anima trees.

An Anima Tree in Fractured Plains (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@MonkeyKingHero)

You must be wondering how to detect an Anima tree among several other trees in the greenery. Well, it's quite easy to spot one since the trees are quite big and feature blue/purple leaves with a touch of red at the bottom of the bark.

You must roam around under the tree to find many bunches of bark. That should be the item, Anima-Infused Bark, you're looking for. Interact with the items and add them to your inventory.

Interestingly, you can collect as many as you want since the magical barks carry no weight. However, do note that the Plains features a level three difficulty. Hence, we suggest you wear a high-tier armor to face challenges from external entities, like goblins.

What items are needed to build Wild Anima?

While the Anima-Infused Bark can be used to craft several items in RuneScape Dragonwilds, such as Oak Battlestaff and Crystal Bow, the Wild Anima is a crucial item that stands out as the notable one.

You must use 4 Anima-Infused Barks and the Kiln facility at your base to craft Wild Anima. Once you've acquired the item, you can now build Blightwood Battlestaff, Anti-dragon Shield, and more to progress toward the end of the storyline.

For more guides related to Jagex's latest survival RPG, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

