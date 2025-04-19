How to get Wild Anima in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Runescape Dragonwilds boasts a massive open world, and being a survival game, you need to craft essential items from resources in the wild. One such item is Wild Anima, which is used to craft a variety of items/upgrades as you progress further into the game.

To craft Wild Anima, you will need Anima-Infused Bark, and this guide will show you the location and requirements to complete the craft.

Where to find Anima-Infused Bark in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Wild Anima will be required to craft some important items throughout your journey across Ashenfall. Like several other resources, Wild Anima isn’t readily available in RuneScape Dragonwilds, instead, you will have to extract it from Anima-Infused Bark.

Fractured plains (Image via Jagex || mapgenie)

These can be found in the Fractured Plains, a place filled with colorful vegetation. However, don’t be fooled by the looks. Located right above the Whispering Swamp, Fractured Plains is a level three difficulty region and can be very challenging.

If you feel prepared to venture into the area, look for trees filled with purple/blueish colored leaves. The Anima-Infused Bark can be found scattered under these trees. Pick up as many as you can if you find one, as they can be a rare resource at the start.

How to craft Wild Anima in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Once you collect enough Anima-Infused Bark, head back to your base and put them inside the Kiln. Note that you will need at least four Barks to start crafting Wild Anima.

A Kiln (Image via Jagex)

After the process is complete, collect the Wild Anima. Now you can craft weapons, tools, and a large wardstone that require this particular resource.

If you do not have a Kiln, craft one using the following items:

Stone x20

Clay x6

Ash Logs x8

Fire Rune x10

Stone and Ash Logs can be found in the starting region, while Clay is found in the Whispering Swamp. Fire Rune can be crafted using the Rune Altar, though you will need to reach level 13 Runecrafting first.

