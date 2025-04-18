How to get Bittercap Mushroom in RuneScape Dragonwilds

The Bittercap Mushroom in RuneScape Dragonwilds is a poisonous fungus that can be found in the Whispering Swamp, located North of Bramblemead Valley. The region is dark, and no sunlight reaches the floor, which makes this damp and dark place perfect for the Bittercap Mushroom to germinate.

If you're a beginner looking to get your hands on some Bittercap Mushroom in RuneScape Dragonwilds, it's a task easier said than done. Venturing into the Whispering Swamp isn't going to be fun, but it will be necessary in order for you to progress. The reason is that Copper and Tin Ore are found on the other side of the swamp in a region called Fracture Plains.

That said, for the time being, let's focus on Bittercap Mushroom in RuneScape Dragonwilds and how to get them.

Where to find Bittercap Mushroom in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Once you enter the Whispering Swamp, there are two things I'd suggest you do. First, use the Fire Spirit (one of the many Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds) for illumination. This will ensure that you have enough visibility to spot the Bittercap Mushroom and any critters that are roaming about.

Secondly, try to collect other items such as Marrentill and Harrallander. They can be used in a few of the Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds. If you have the inventory space, mine some Clay as well. All these will come in handy a bit later on in the game.

How to use Bittercap Mushroom in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Based on my personal experience, the best way to use Bittercap Mushroom in the early game is for creating Fortifying Stew, Fortifying Soup, and Fortifying Crunchies. They provide resistance to Poison, which is something you'll have to contend with in the Whispering Swamp. Here's what you need to make them:

Fortifying Stew: Bittercap Mushroom x 2 and Raw Bird Meat x 2

Bittercap Mushroom x 2 and Raw Bird Meat x 2 Fortifying Soup: Cabbage x 2 and Bittercap Mushroom x 2

Cabbage x 2 and Bittercap Mushroom x 2 Fortifying Crunchies: Redberries x 2 and Bittercap Mushroom x 2

Consuming these will make your time spent in the murky waters more habitable, allowing you to mine more Clay and progress further. On an ending note, I would advise caution in the Whispering Swamp, for there's a monster out there that you are not prepared to contend with.

