All Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds, and what they do

Using Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds is arguably one of the highlights of the game. Spells are not just for show, as some of them are useful, not just in combat, but outside of it as well. It will take some time to unlock all the Spells that are currently available in Early Access, but the wait will be worth it.

Having said that, there are seven categories of Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds, each belonging to one of the seven Skills your character can earn XP to level up. Depending on your playstyle, some of these Spells will be more useful than others. However, all of them have utilities that will make your gameplay much easier.

That being said, here is everything to know about Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

List of all Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Each Skill has Spells, barring those in development (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To make understanding Spells easier, we're going to break them down based on each Skill they are part of in-game. As mentioned, there are seven; they are:

Attack

Woodcutting

Construction

Runecrafting

Mining

Artisan

Cooking

Attack

Starting with Attack, there are three Spells related to this Skill. They are mostly based around the enchantment of weapons and extra defence.

Spell Name Unlock Level Spell Description Runes Needed Item Required Cooldown (In Seconds) Tempest Shield 11 Conjure a Shield of Air Magic that prevents all damage while blocking for a limited time, triggering a powerful burst when the spell ends. Attack levels increase duration. 15 Air Rune N/A 60 Enchant Weapon: Fire 20 Enchant your current Melee weapon with the power of Fire! Apply Burning to Enemies with Critical Hits! 15 Fire Rune, 5 Astral Rune Melee Weapon 90 Enchant Weapon: Air 30 Enchant your current Melee weapon with the power of Air! Increases your Melee Weapon's Attack Speed. 15 Air Rune, 5 Astral Rune Melee Weapon 90

Woodcutting

Spells related to Woodcutting will make chopping down trees faster and more efficient. Due to their relatively low cooldown time, you can use them often to gather large quantities of wood.

Spell Name Unlock Level Spell Description Runes Needed Item Required Cooldown (In Seconds) Axtral Projection 11 Conjures an Astral Axe and launches it forward, instantly chopping down trees in its path 5 Nature Rune, 10 Earth Rune Logging Axe 45 Splinter 27 A powerful spell that chops fallen trees into wood logs. 5 Nature Rune, 10 Earth Rune Fallen Tree 45

Construction

There are three Spells for Construction, the first being arguably the most important while building things. The other two are situational, but will come in handy if you're far away from base or exploring Vaults to find Cores and Shards.

Eye of Oculus 11 Become the mystical Eye of Oculus and build Structures easier and with a whole new perspective! 3 Astral Rune N/A 3 Summon Shelter 20 Construct a temporary Shelter through the power of Astral Magic. It even has a Bed! 10 Astral Rune, 10 Earth Rune N/A 15 Personal Chest 40 Access your Personal Storage chest from anywhere. 20 Law Rune, 15 Astral Rune N/A 5

Runecrafting

To start using Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you will need to level up your Runecrafting Skill, as this will allow you to create different Runes at the Rune Altar. They will be needed to use Spells across all Skills in-game.

Spell Name Unlock Level Spell Description Runes Needed Item Required Cooldown (In Seconds) Windstep 8 Summons the power of Air Magic to jump higher and descend slower. 5 Air Rune N/A 3 Fire Spirit 20 Conjure forth a fire spirit to light your way. 10 Fire Rune N/A 3

Mining

Mining Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds allow you to mine effortlessly and find nodes to mine. You can use it to quickly demolish nodes of Tin, Copper, Clay, Stone, and Rune Essence:

Spell Name Unlock Level Spell Description Runes Needed Item Required Cooldown (In Seconds) Rocksplosion 11 Conjure a powerful blast to break apart stone boulders and ore. 15 Earth Rune, 5 Fire Rune Pickaxe 45 Detect Ore + Clay 24 Invoke the power of the Stone Spirits to guide you to the nearest ore and clay rocks. 5 Astral rune, 5 Earth Rune N/A 10

Artisan

This Skill has three interesting Spells associated with it. The last one, which unlocks at level 27, is perhaps the best of the lot and will allow you to stay in the fray as long as you have Runes. There's also a Spell that lets you reduce the time it takes to create certain Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Spell Name Unlock Level Spell Description Runes Needed Item Required Cooldown (In Seconds) Bark to Bones 11 Use Alchemy to Transmute a tree into a stack of bones for all your grisly needs. 10 Nature Rune, 10 Earth Rune Tree 300 Superheat 20 Cast on fire-based stations to empower them and boost their processing speed for a while. 15 Fire Rune, 5 Air Rune None 10 Magical Mending 27 Throw your items down and repair them instantly through the power of Nature Magic. 10 Nature Runes, 20 Earth Rune Items To Be Repaired 60

Cooking

Last, but certainly not least, we have Cooking Spells. Truth be told, I haven't found much use for either of the Spells, but they are fun to use nonetheless.

Spell Name Unlock Level Spell Description Runes Needed Item Required Cooldown (In Seconds) Internal Alchemy 20 Resets any active food and drink buffs with a spectacular display of culinary appreciation. 10 Nature Rune N/A 210 Bones to Peaches 27 Transmute unwated bones on the ground into fresh peaches for your consumption. Inhumane? Yes... But delicious! 10 Nature Rune, 5 Earth Rune Bones 3

Use the Spell Wheel to select the Spell you use often (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

That's about everything to know about Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds and what they do. Ensure you have a steady supply of Runes if you intend on casting Spells frequently. I would recommend spending some time collecting Rune Essence and crafting Runes to raise your Runecrafting Skill.

Lastly, keep in mind that you can drag and slot Spells into your Spell Wheel as you see fit. A total of 12 Spells can be kept in it at any time. Based on the RuneScape Dragonwilds Early Access Roadmap, we can expect to see more Spells added to the game in the coming months.

