  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds, and what they do

All Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds, and what they do

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 18, 2025 17:09 IST
Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds give you cool abilities (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds give you cool abilities (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Using Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds is arguably one of the highlights of the game. Spells are not just for show, as some of them are useful, not just in combat, but outside of it as well. It will take some time to unlock all the Spells that are currently available in Early Access, but the wait will be worth it.

Ad

Having said that, there are seven categories of Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds, each belonging to one of the seven Skills your character can earn XP to level up. Depending on your playstyle, some of these Spells will be more useful than others. However, all of them have utilities that will make your gameplay much easier.

That being said, here is everything to know about Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

List of all Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Each Skill has Spells, barring those in development (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Each Skill has Spells, barring those in development (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To make understanding Spells easier, we're going to break them down based on each Skill they are part of in-game. As mentioned, there are seven; they are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Attack
  • Woodcutting
  • Construction
  • Runecrafting
  • Mining
  • Artisan
  • Cooking

Attack

Starting with Attack, there are three Spells related to this Skill. They are mostly based around the enchantment of weapons and extra defence.

Spell NameUnlock LevelSpell DescriptionRunes NeededItem RequiredCooldown (In Seconds)
Tempest Shield11Conjure a Shield of Air Magic that prevents all damage while blocking for a limited time, triggering a powerful burst when the spell ends. Attack levels increase duration.15 Air RuneN/A60
Enchant Weapon: Fire20Enchant your current Melee weapon with the power of Fire! Apply Burning to Enemies with Critical Hits!15 Fire Rune, 5 Astral RuneMelee Weapon90
Enchant Weapon: Air30Enchant your current Melee weapon with the power of Air! Increases your Melee Weapon's Attack Speed.15 Air Rune, 5 Astral RuneMelee Weapon90
Ad

Woodcutting

Spells related to Woodcutting will make chopping down trees faster and more efficient. Due to their relatively low cooldown time, you can use them often to gather large quantities of wood.

Spell NameUnlock LevelSpell DescriptionRunes NeededItem RequiredCooldown (In Seconds)
Axtral Projection11Conjures an Astral Axe and launches it forward, instantly chopping down trees in its path 5 Nature Rune, 10 Earth RuneLogging Axe45
Splinter27 A powerful spell that chops fallen trees into wood logs.5 Nature Rune, 10 Earth RuneFallen Tree45
Ad

Construction

There are three Spells for Construction, the first being arguably the most important while building things. The other two are situational, but will come in handy if you're far away from base or exploring Vaults to find Cores and Shards.

Eye of Oculus11Become the mystical Eye of Oculus and build Structures easier and with a whole new perspective! 3 Astral RuneN/A3
Summon Shelter20Construct a temporary Shelter through the power of Astral Magic. It even has a Bed! 10 Astral Rune, 10 Earth RuneN/A15
Personal Chest40Access your Personal Storage chest from anywhere. 20 Law Rune, 15 Astral RuneN/A5
Ad

Runecrafting

To start using Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you will need to level up your Runecrafting Skill, as this will allow you to create different Runes at the Rune Altar. They will be needed to use Spells across all Skills in-game.

Spell NameUnlock LevelSpell DescriptionRunes NeededItem RequiredCooldown (In Seconds)
Windstep8Summons the power of Air Magic to jump higher and descend slower. 5 Air RuneN/A3
Fire Spirit20Conjure forth a fire spirit to light your way. 10 Fire RuneN/A3
Ad

Mining

Mining Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds allow you to mine effortlessly and find nodes to mine. You can use it to quickly demolish nodes of Tin, Copper, Clay, Stone, and Rune Essence:

Spell NameUnlock LevelSpell DescriptionRunes NeededItem RequiredCooldown (In Seconds)
Rocksplosion11Conjure a powerful blast to break apart stone boulders and ore.15 Earth Rune, 5 Fire RunePickaxe45
Detect Ore + Clay24Invoke the power of the Stone Spirits to guide you to the nearest ore and clay rocks. 5 Astral rune, 5 Earth RuneN/A10
Ad

Artisan

This Skill has three interesting Spells associated with it. The last one, which unlocks at level 27, is perhaps the best of the lot and will allow you to stay in the fray as long as you have Runes. There's also a Spell that lets you reduce the time it takes to create certain Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Spell NameUnlock LevelSpell DescriptionRunes NeededItem RequiredCooldown (In Seconds)
Bark to Bones11Use Alchemy to Transmute a tree into a stack of bones for all your grisly needs. 10 Nature Rune, 10 Earth RuneTree300
Superheat20Cast on fire-based stations to empower them and boost their processing speed for a while. 15 Fire Rune, 5 Air RuneNone10
Magical Mending27Throw your items down and repair them instantly through the power of Nature Magic.10 Nature Runes, 20 Earth RuneItems To Be Repaired60
Ad

Cooking

Last, but certainly not least, we have Cooking Spells. Truth be told, I haven't found much use for either of the Spells, but they are fun to use nonetheless.

Spell NameUnlock LevelSpell DescriptionRunes NeededItem RequiredCooldown (In Seconds)
Internal Alchemy20Resets any active food and drink buffs with a spectacular display of culinary appreciation. 10 Nature RuneN/A210
Bones to Peaches27Transmute unwated bones on the ground into fresh peaches for your consumption. Inhumane? Yes... But delicious! 10 Nature Rune, 5 Earth RuneBones3
Ad
Use the Spell Wheel to select the Spell you use often (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Use the Spell Wheel to select the Spell you use often (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

That's about everything to know about Spells in RuneScape Dragonwilds and what they do. Ensure you have a steady supply of Runes if you intend on casting Spells frequently. I would recommend spending some time collecting Rune Essence and crafting Runes to raise your Runecrafting Skill.

Ad

Lastly, keep in mind that you can drag and slot Spells into your Spell Wheel as you see fit. A total of 12 Spells can be kept in it at any time. Based on the RuneScape Dragonwilds Early Access Roadmap, we can expect to see more Spells added to the game in the coming months.

Read more RuneScape Dragonwilds articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications