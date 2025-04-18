How to make a Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds

The Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds will allow you to do some pretty neat things early on in the game. Much like in RuneScape, the Rune Altar lets you use Magic, but not in the way you might expect. Unlike other games, where you just use Magic, in RuneScape Dragonwilds, Magic can only be used through Runes infused with different powers.

This allows you to utilize Runes to cast several Spells that become available as you level up different Skills in RuneScape Dragonwilds. This guide will teach you how to build a Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds and use it to the fullest.

Everything you need to know about the Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Rune Essence node

It doesn't take much to build a Rune Altar. All you will need is Stone x 12 and Rune Essence x 4. By now, you should know the basics of how to get Stone and Rune Essence. However, if you don't, there's no need to worry.

Stone can be found lying about on the ground. You can interact with and pick it up. This will add it to your inventory. As for Rune Essence, you must look for Rune Essence nodes to mine.

Rune Altar

It's hard to miss them as they are magical rocks floating about, and should be very easy to spot. Rune Essence can also be found by defeating Vault Guardians, but that's not something you should think about as a beginner.

Once you have the necessary Crafting Materials, open your build menu, look under the Crafting section, select the Rune Altar, and build it. With that, you now have your first Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds. You will only need one per base. Using it to craft Runes will also give you XP for Runecrafting.

How to use the Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Use Runes to cast Spells

Much like all other work stations in-game, you can interact with the Rune Altar to use it (and believe me, you will be using it a lot). Using Rune Essence, you can craft Runes. These, in turn, allow you to use Spells in-game. Each Spell requires a different type and amount of Runes.

While you can use Magic in-game, you will not progress in the Skill as the developers are actively working on it. Nevertheless, you can still use items such as the Ash Battlestaff. You can use Air and Fire Runes to change the attack type of the weapon. Fun fact: If you die, Runes are retained by your character. Pretty cool.

Use Runes to make Wardstones

You can also craft Wardstones at the Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds. These add an extra layer of defence and absorb hits, ensuring no HP loss occurs. They are rather nifty when fighting and entering regions with a higher power level than your character.

That is everything to know about the Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Based on the roadmap shared by Jagex, we can expect much more content revolving around Magic and Runes to be added in the future.

