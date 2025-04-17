Learning how to parry in RuneScape Dragonwilds is going to spare you a world of hurt on numerous occasions. Sure, you can use the trustworthy Block mechanic to stop the enemy's attack dead in their track, but it will seldom stop them from trying again.

If you want to put a dent in their tenacity and give them something to think about, you will want to parry in RuneScape Dragonwilds as often as possible. Parrying will take a while to master, as timing is everything, but it's not impossible to learn the mechanic.

Block with your weapon or shield to perform a parry in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Block attacks to avoid sustaining damage (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To parry, you'll need to time your block. This can be done using either your weapon (if you just have that equipped) or your shield. I would suggest switching to your melee combo of one-handed weapon and shield if an enemy comes close. Don't try to block using an Ash Shortbow.

Just as they are about to attack, you will need to press the block button. If done too soon, the parry mechanic will not trigger, and you'll be doing a normal Block (which is not bad). However, if you do it too late, the enemy will get through to you and inflict damage. For this reason, it's okay if you Block instead of parrying late.

A parry will trigger this animation (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Having said that, when you execute a parry in RuneScape Dragonwilds, the attacking foe will be stunned for a short duration. The animation for this will vary from one creature to the next. You should note that it is possible you may not be able to parry some enemies (especially bosses). In this instance, Dodge or Block will be the best option.

Use the Tempest Shield Spell for added protection (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you need a bit of extra defence, consider using the Tempest Shield Spell. It will add an additional layer of defence and absorb quite a bit of damage before breaking. When it does shatter, a burst of air goes outward, briefly stunning enemies. As long as you have Air Runes to spare, use this Spell generously; it will save your life on many occasions.

Also, remember that certain armour sets offer bonuses for melee combat. These extend to things, such as Stamina and damage dealt after a successful Block. Remember to use them when engaging foes face-to-face.

To recap, to parry in RuneScape Dragonwilds, perform a Block just as the enemy is about to attack. It will trigger a stun animation, and the enemy will be open to more attacks during this period.

