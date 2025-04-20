Where is the Runecrafting Guild in RuneScape Dragonwilds?

Apart from the main missions, RuneScape Dragonwilds contain a plethora of side quests, through which you can unveil more secrets about the fallen lands of Ashenfall. The Runecrafting Guild is an essential part of one such side quest named Highlighting The Problem. Located on the south-west side of Bramblemead Valley and north of Temple Woods, the statue in front of the guild plays a pivotal role in unlocking the Staff of Light.
This article will inform you about the exact location of the Runecrafting Guild in RuneScape Dragonwilds and help you reach there.
Location of the RuneCrafting Guild in RuneScape Dragonwilds
As mentioned earlier, you must venture into the south-west side of the Bramblemead Valley to find the RuneCrafting Guild in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Upon opening the map, you'll see a sign showing a castle. That's the exact location of the RuneCrafting Guild.
You must step into the grasslands and interact with the open statue to start the secondary quest.
How to obtain the recipe for the Staff of Light
For context, the Staff of Light is a mystical weapon, crafted by the powerful Saradominist Wizards. The previously discussed RuneCrafting Guild is essential for obtaining the rare recipe. The weapon features power level 4 and has 1300 durability. You must complete the Highlighting the Problem side quest to obtain the recipe. Here's a list of items you have to collect to craft the weapon:
- Blightwood: 16
- Wild Anima: 8
- Sapphire: 4
- Vault Shard: 12
- Vault Core: 1
If you're wondering how to obtain Blightwood, you must venture into the Bloodblight Swamp to find the rare items. However, you should be aware of its toxic air and other external entities, such as wild rats or goblins.
