How to get Ram Horns in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Ram Horns in RuneScape Dragonwilds are pivotal for crafting several crucial weapons, such as Abyssal Whip, Dragonbone Dagger, Stagbow, etc. While it might be easier to build a few basic weapons with common items, these horns are something you should look forward to mid- or late-game. You must venture into a certain area to collect these items when you've progressed enough in the forgotten lands of Ashefall.
This article will guide you on how and where to get the Ram Horns in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
How to obtain Ram Horns in RuneScape Dragonwilds
You must venture into the Stormtouched Highlands and hunt some Rams to collect Ram Horns in RuneScape Dragonwilds. If you dive deep into the map, you'll find the highlands on the west side of Fractured Plains and the northwestern side of the Whispering Swamp.
Although Rams have slightly higher health, you can hunt them down with a mid-range weapon and collect their horns. Hunting one Ram will provide you with two Ram Horns, making it easier to collect a chunk of horns for the late game aspects.
Moreover, there are a few more obstacles you should be aware of before stepping into the Stormtouched Highlands. Since the area is quite stormy and constant lightning is hitting the ground, you need to wear bronze armor to tackle the setback. Meanwhile, watch out for Garou Thanes, as you might have to deal with those high-tier creatures on the highlands.
Where to use Ram Horns in RuneScape Dragonwilds
As discussed earlier, you can build several items, especially weapons, with the help of Ram Horns. Among all the items, the Abyssal Whip is certainly something you must look forward to after digging deep into the storyline. Here are a few items you need to craft the Abyssal Whip in the latest iteration of RuneScape:
- Abyssal Spine: 1
- Hard Leather: 8
- Ram Horn: 4
- Vault Shard: 12
- Vault Core: 1
You can also upgrade your Loom Harness after collecting Ram Horns. However, you must spend 15 Construction skill points to upgrade. Here are the items:
- Ash Plank: 18
- Oak Logs: 12
- Iron Bar: 4
- Wool Thread: 12
- Ram Horn: 4
Apart from crafting and upgrading items, you can use this in a quest named Dog Days.
