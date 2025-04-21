  • home icon
RuneScape Dragonwilds: How to get Furnace, and everything it makes

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Apr 21, 2025 19:17 IST
Building a Furnace in RuneScape Dragonwilds is very easy (Image via Jagex)
Building a Furnace in RuneScape Dragonwilds is very easy (Image via Jagex)

The Furnace in RuneScape Dragonwilds lets you smelt different ores into bars. It plays an important role in crafting high-tier armor and other equipment, helping you progress through the storyline and unveil more secrets of Ashenfall. Crafting the facility is quite a straightforward job, but collecting the required materials could be a bit tricky.

Hence, this article will provide you with a straightforward guide on how to craft a Furnace and the materials required for it in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

How to craft a Furnace in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Before crafting a Furnace in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you must unlock its recipe. Well, it's pretty simple, as you must collect some ores to unlock the Furnace in the build menu. To be precise, if you venture around the Fractured Plains biome, you'll find that ores will be jutting out of rocks.

As mentioned, you must use a Pickaxe (regardless of its material) to collect it. Once you've collected a few ores, the recipe will be unlocked.

Use the Build Menu to craft a Furnace (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@Quick Tips)
Use the Build Menu to craft a Furnace (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Now that you've unlocked the recipe for Furnace in RS Dragonwilds, here are the materials you must acquire to build the facility:

  • Stone: 24
  • Clay: 8
  • Charcoal: 4
  • Fire Rune: 10
  • Vault Shard: 8

Stones can be collected from any given biome in the game. You just have to interact with the item, and it'll automatically be added to the inventory. Meanwhile, Clay can also be mined with a pickaxe. However, if you've upgraded your mining skill to level 11, you can also use the rocksplosion spell to add the material to your inventory.

You must use a Kiln facility to burn any Ash Logs, Ash Planks, Oak Logs, and Oak Planks to acquire Charcoal in-game. Likewise, use the Rune Altar to craft Fire Runes. Lastly, you must complete certain quests that involve vaults to gather Vault Shards.

How to use the Furnace in RuneScape Dragonwilds

If you're done building the Furnace in the latest survival RPG, you must be wondering how to use the facility. As mentioned, you can only use the item for smelting ores into different bars. Here's a list:

ProductRaw Materials
Gold Bar 3 Gold Ore
Iron Bar3 Iron Ore
Silver Bar3 Silver Ore
2 x Bronze Bar
3 Copper Ore and 3 Tin Ore
It might seem very subtle at first, but you can build high-tier items, such as the Dragonkin Mage Hood, Dark Mage Robes, Draconic Staff, and much more, with these specific bars.

For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

