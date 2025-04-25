How to get the Abyssal Whip in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Custom URL: runescape-rs-dragonwilds-abyssal-whip-get-craft

Abyssal Whip in RuneScape Dragonwilds is a melee weapon that provides slash damage and features a power level of 4. Even though you can acquire it quite early in-game, it comes in handy as it provides ranged damage to the external entities like Giant Rats or Goblins. Crafting it isn't very hard since you must craft a Smithing Anvil to unlock the recipe for the Abyssal Whip.

This article will guide you through the step-by-step process on how to craft the Abyssal Whip in RuneScape Dragonwilds and where to get the materials required for the recipe.

How to obtain the Abyssal Whip in RuneScape Dragonwilds

As mentioned earlier, you must craft a Smithing Anvil to unlock the recipe of Abyssal Whip in RuneScape Dragonwilds. You must level up your Smithing skill until you unlock the recipe to craft the facility. Once you get it, here are the materials needed to make the facility:

Bronze Bar: 6

Ash Logs: 20

Coarse Thread: 8

Vault Core: 1

Bronze Bar and Ash Logs are quite easy to collect from nature. Meanwhile, Coarse Thread can be crafted in the Spinning Wheel. Note that you must complete a few Dragonkin Vault dungeons to collect Vault Cores by defeating different bosses.

Fighting Abyssal Demon with Abyssal Whip in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@MegaBits)

After unlocking the recipe for the melee weapon, you must venture into the west side of Whispering Swamp and look for the Abyssal Demon. We recommend that you use the Windstep spell and get on top of any Rune Building to avoid receiving lethal damage from the demon.

Moreover, make sure to use any mid-range weapon, such as a bow, to defeat the demon and collect one or more Abyssal Spines. It's the main raw material to craft the Tier 4 melee.

You must also collect Hard Leather and Ram Horns to craft the weapon. Make a Tanner's Kit to create Hard Leather from Coarse Thread, and venture into the Stormtouched Highlands to hunt Rams. In such a way, you can receive Ram Horns in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Lastly, complete a few secondary vault missions to collect Vault Shards and Cores.

Fighting Garou Druids with Abyssal Whip in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@MegaBits)

Once you're done collecting all the materials, here's the recipe to make the one-handed melee weapon in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Abyssal Spine: 1

Hard Leather: 8

Ram Horn: 4

Vault Shard: 12

Vault Core: 1

