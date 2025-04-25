  • home icon
All Dragonkin Vault locations in RuneScape Dragonwilds

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Apr 25, 2025 18:15 IST
Dragonkin Vault locations in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex)
You can experience several main and secondary quests while progressing through RuneScape Dragonwilds's storyline. One such activity involves Dragonkin Vaults, which will test your survival skills on the forgotten lands of Ashenfall. Apart from the setbacks of the mainland, you can enter some dungeons and fight menacing enemies to level up your character and earn exciting rewards.

All the vaults are spread across different regions of the map, starting from Bramblemead Valley to Stormtouch Highlands. The developers have marked some of the vaults with a blue hexagon shape on the Dragonwilds map. However, players must discover the rest to unveil more secrets about the storyline.

This article will explore all the locations and the rewards you'll get after completing each quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Dragonkin Vaults location in RuneScape Dragonwilds

As of now, eight Dragonkin Vaults are available in the RuneScape Dragonwilds map. Starting from the Temple Woods area to Stormtouched Highlands, you'll face different sets of enemies, and the ultimate rewards will also depend on their level.

You can earn multiple Vault Cores after completing almost all the Dragonkin vaults, regardless of their difficulty level. Cores play a pivotal role in crafting high-tier weapons, such as the Abyssal Whip, Dragonblight Shield, Lodestones, and many more.

That said, here are the locations:

Temple Woods

Finding the Runecrafting guild and the statue (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@GhostArrow)
The Temple Woods biome features the two easiest Dragonkin Vaults in RS Dragonwilds. Players must face the Vault Archon Boos and Vault Guardian Overlord bosses to complete the vault challenges.

At a glance:

Vault LocationBoss Name
Rewards and Quests
Northern side of the Temple WoodsVault Archon
Three Vault Cores,Password for the Wizard Statue of Highlighting the Problem side quest
Southern side of the Temple WoodsVault Guardian Overlord
Three Vault Cores
Whispering Swamp

The Whispering Swamp biome features only one Dragonkin Vault, and you must defeat the Rat King boss to unlock its rewards. We recommend wearing Level 2 gear for entering the dungeon. Here's a quick view:

Vault LocationBoss NameRewards and Quests
Eastern side of the Whispering SwampRat King
Three Vault Cores, Spitfoot's Location in Dragon Slayer primary quest
Fractured Plains

Fighting Velgar in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@YodatheGIANT)
Unlike other biomes, the Fractured Plains area consists of three Dragonkin Vaults. Considering its difficulties, we recommend wearing at least level three or four armor. Here's a quick look at the bosses and rewards:

Vault LocationBoss NameRewards and Quests
Western Side of the Fractured PlainsVault Archon
Three Vault Cores, Recipe for Paladin Armor Set, Recipe of Wild Scout's Shortbow
Northeastern side of Fractured PlainsVault Overlord and Vault Archon
Two Vault Cores, Recipe for Granite Maul
Velga's RiseVelgar
Tome of The Dragonsalyer, Dragon Visage, Dragonblight Shield
Bloodblight Swamp

The Bloodblight Swamp area features only one Dragonkin Vault in RuneScape Dragonwilds. You must defeat the mighty Plague King to collect the rewards. To be precise, you must venture into the southwest side of the Swamp Castle to enter the dungeon. Here's a quick overview:

Vault LocationBoss NameRewards and Quests
South side of the Bloodblight SwampPlague King
Two Vault Cores, Recipe for Wild Archer Armor Set
All Infusions and how to get them in RS Dragonwilds

Stormtouched Highlands

Like the Swamp area, the Stormtouched Highlands features only one Dragonkin Vault. Here's an overview:

Vault LocationBoss NameRewards and Quests
Northwest side of the Stormtouched HighlandsVault Overlord
Three Vault Cores, Recipe for Dragonkin Mage Armor Set, Dragonkin Dagger
For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG title, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

