All Dragonkin Vault locations in RuneScape Dragonwilds

You can experience several main and secondary quests while progressing through RuneScape Dragonwilds's storyline. One such activity involves Dragonkin Vaults, which will test your survival skills on the forgotten lands of Ashenfall. Apart from the setbacks of the mainland, you can enter some dungeons and fight menacing enemies to level up your character and earn exciting rewards.
All the vaults are spread across different regions of the map, starting from Bramblemead Valley to Stormtouch Highlands. The developers have marked some of the vaults with a blue hexagon shape on the Dragonwilds map. However, players must discover the rest to unveil more secrets about the storyline.
This article will explore all the locations and the rewards you'll get after completing each quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
Dragonkin Vaults location in RuneScape Dragonwilds
As of now, eight Dragonkin Vaults are available in the RuneScape Dragonwilds map. Starting from the Temple Woods area to Stormtouched Highlands, you'll face different sets of enemies, and the ultimate rewards will also depend on their level.
You can earn multiple Vault Cores after completing almost all the Dragonkin vaults, regardless of their difficulty level. Cores play a pivotal role in crafting high-tier weapons, such as the Abyssal Whip, Dragonblight Shield, Lodestones, and many more.
That said, here are the locations:
Temple Woods
The Temple Woods biome features the two easiest Dragonkin Vaults in RS Dragonwilds. Players must face the Vault Archon Boos and Vault Guardian Overlord bosses to complete the vault challenges.
At a glance:
Whispering Swamp
The Whispering Swamp biome features only one Dragonkin Vault, and you must defeat the Rat King boss to unlock its rewards. We recommend wearing Level 2 gear for entering the dungeon. Here's a quick view:
Fractured Plains
Unlike other biomes, the Fractured Plains area consists of three Dragonkin Vaults. Considering its difficulties, we recommend wearing at least level three or four armor. Here's a quick look at the bosses and rewards:
Bloodblight Swamp
The Bloodblight Swamp area features only one Dragonkin Vault in RuneScape Dragonwilds. You must defeat the mighty Plague King to collect the rewards. To be precise, you must venture into the southwest side of the Swamp Castle to enter the dungeon. Here's a quick overview:
Stormtouched Highlands
Like the Swamp area, the Stormtouched Highlands features only one Dragonkin Vault. Here's an overview:
For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG title, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.