All Dragonkin Vault locations in RuneScape Dragonwilds

You can experience several main and secondary quests while progressing through RuneScape Dragonwilds's storyline. One such activity involves Dragonkin Vaults, which will test your survival skills on the forgotten lands of Ashenfall. Apart from the setbacks of the mainland, you can enter some dungeons and fight menacing enemies to level up your character and earn exciting rewards.

All the vaults are spread across different regions of the map, starting from Bramblemead Valley to Stormtouch Highlands. The developers have marked some of the vaults with a blue hexagon shape on the Dragonwilds map. However, players must discover the rest to unveil more secrets about the storyline.

This article will explore all the locations and the rewards you'll get after completing each quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Dragonkin Vaults location in RuneScape Dragonwilds

As of now, eight Dragonkin Vaults are available in the RuneScape Dragonwilds map. Starting from the Temple Woods area to Stormtouched Highlands, you'll face different sets of enemies, and the ultimate rewards will also depend on their level.

You can earn multiple Vault Cores after completing almost all the Dragonkin vaults, regardless of their difficulty level. Cores play a pivotal role in crafting high-tier weapons, such as the Abyssal Whip, Dragonblight Shield, Lodestones, and many more.

That said, here are the locations:

Temple Woods

Finding the Runecrafting guild and the statue (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@GhostArrow)

The Temple Woods biome features the two easiest Dragonkin Vaults in RS Dragonwilds. Players must face the Vault Archon Boos and Vault Guardian Overlord bosses to complete the vault challenges.

At a glance:

Vault Location Boss Name Rewards and Quests Northern side of the Temple Woods Vault Archon Three Vault Cores,Password for the Wizard Statue of Highlighting the Problem side quest Southern side of the Temple Woods Vault Guardian Overlord Three Vault Cores

Whispering Swamp

The Whispering Swamp biome features only one Dragonkin Vault, and you must defeat the Rat King boss to unlock its rewards. We recommend wearing Level 2 gear for entering the dungeon. Here's a quick view:

Vault Location Boss Name Rewards and Quests Eastern side of the Whispering Swamp Rat King Three Vault Cores, Spitfoot's Location in Dragon Slayer primary quest

Fractured Plains

Fighting Velgar in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@YodatheGIANT)

Unlike other biomes, the Fractured Plains area consists of three Dragonkin Vaults. Considering its difficulties, we recommend wearing at least level three or four armor. Here's a quick look at the bosses and rewards:

Vault Location Boss Name Rewards and Quests Western Side of the Fractured Plains Vault Archon Three Vault Cores, Recipe for Paladin Armor Set, Recipe of Wild Scout's Shortbow Northeastern side of Fractured Plains Vault Overlord and Vault Archon Two Vault Cores, Recipe for Granite Maul Velga's Rise Velgar Tome of The Dragonsalyer, Dragon Visage, Dragonblight Shield

Bloodblight Swamp

The Bloodblight Swamp area features only one Dragonkin Vault in RuneScape Dragonwilds. You must defeat the mighty Plague King to collect the rewards. To be precise, you must venture into the southwest side of the Swamp Castle to enter the dungeon. Here's a quick overview:

Vault Location Boss Name Rewards and Quests South side of the Bloodblight Swamp Plague King Two Vault Cores, Recipe for Wild Archer Armor Set

Stormtouched Highlands

Like the Swamp area, the Stormtouched Highlands features only one Dragonkin Vault. Here's an overview:

Vault Location Boss Name Rewards and Quests Northwest side of the Stormtouched Highlands Vault Overlord Three Vault Cores, Recipe for Dragonkin Mage Armor Set, Dragonkin Dagger

For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG title, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

