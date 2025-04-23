RuneScape Dragonwilds: All Infusions and how to get them

Infusions in RuneScape Dragonwilds hold an essential space in your inventory as they provide boosts to your character. The consumables are useful for tackling dangerous external entities of the forgotten lands of Ashenfall, such as dragons, goblins, garou hunters, and thanes. Crafting the decoctions are quite simple, as these mostly needs two items from the environment.
Here's how you can make Infusions and where to collect all the items required in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
Recipe to make Infusions in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Look for the water resources in the Bramblemead Valley and collect them to make the Infusions. Five types of Infusions are available in RuneScape Dragonwilds: Evasive Infusion, Dwellberry Infusion, Ferocious Infusion, Fleet-Footed Infusion, and Redberry Infusion.
As discussed, some of these consumable provide an additional perk of reducing different attributesm such as stamina, attack speed, and sprint speed. Meanwhile, the rest of them only quench your thirst when you're lacking your hydration.
Hence, we recommend using some of these consumable only during any sort of tight combat, regardless of the scenario.
Either opt for dirty water or use the same to make clean water to craft the aforementioned consumable. If you're opting to use dirty water, use four units. However, opting for clean water can be slightly hectic since you must use a Campfire facility to convert dirty water into clean water. Here's the recipe to make the facility:
- Ash Logs: 4
- Stone: 4
Another must need facility is Cooking Pot. This facility is quite essential for making the Infusions in-game. Look into the build menu and craft the pot to cook delicious items. Here's a list of items for the pot:
- Ash Logs: 8
- Stone: 12
- Animal Bone: 3
Read more: How to get Shock Bulbs in RS Dragonwilds
How to make Evasive Infusion in RuneScape Dragonwilds
As discussed, you can either opt for Dirty Water or Clean Water to make any sort of Infusion. To make Evasive Infusion, here's a list of items you must collect:
- Clean Water: 2 / Dirty Water: 4
- Small Animal Fang: 1
Hunt Giant Rats to collect Small Animal Fang, and add it to your inventory. Interestingly, this Evasive consumable will reduces your stamina cost by 33% while dodging. The effect lasts for 300 seconds.
How to make Dwellberry Infusion in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Similar to the Evasive one, opt for either Clean or Dirty Water. Apart from that, collect a few Dwellberries from the Dwellberry bushes in the Fractured Plains. Here's the recipe:
- Clean Water: 2 / Dirty Water: 4
- Dwellberries: 4
Unlike some infusions, Dwellberry Infusion only quench thirst and restores 40 hydration on your bar.
How to make Ferocious Infusion in RuneScape Dragonwilds
To cook the Ferocious Infusion, collect Animal Bone by killing Cows in the Bramblemead Valley. Here's the recipe:
- Clean Water: 2 / Dirty Water: 4
- Animal Bone: 4
The Infusion mentioned above reduces your stamina cost while attackinbg by 33%. Use this consumable before getting into a boss fight in different areas. Similar to the Evasive one, its effect also lasts for 300 seconds.
How to make Fleet-Footed Infusion in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Fleet-Footed Infusion buffs your sprint speed. It reduces your stamina cost while sprinting by 20%. Unlike most infusions, its effect lasts five minutes. Here's a list of things you require to make the consumable:
- Clean Water: 2 / Dirty Water: 4
- Antler: 1
Hunt some deers on the Bramblemead Valley to collect Anter from them. We recommend using a bow while doing this task.
You might be interested in: How to get a Bow in RS Dragonwilds
How to make Redberry Infusion in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Collect Redberries from the redburry bushes to use it in the cooking pot. Redberry Infusion is a fresh fruity drink that only quench your thirst and provides 40 hydration. Here's the recipe:
- Clean Water: 2 / Dirty Water: 4
- Redberries: 4
Also read: How to get Bloodwood Sap in RS Dragonwilds
That's all you need to build several Infusions in RuneScape Dragonwilds and progress on the main storyline of Dragonwilds.
For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG, check out more articles from Sportskeeda's MMO page: