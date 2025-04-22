How to get Bloodwood Sap in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Bloodwood Sap in RuneScape Dragonwilds is essential for building the Challenging Horn to defeat Velgar. As you progress through the narrative, you must acquire rare items to build certain items that'll help you unveil more secrets about the falling continent of Ashenfall. Like Blightwood, which is found in the poisonous swamp, Bloodwood Sap is found in toxic areas that are filled with venomous air. According to the game's wiki, the Bloodwood trees grow in the land of death and violence, and their roots soak up the cruelty and suffering of this world.
This article will help you collect Bloodwood Sap in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
How to obtain Bloodwood Sap in RuneScape Dragonwilds
As the name suggests, Bloodwood Sap in RuneScape Dragonwilds can be found on the barks of Bloodwood Trees. You must venture south in the BloodBlight Swamp (Ghornfell) to collect the red-colored sap. Ensure to use an Iron Logging Axe to chop down the items stuck at the base of the tree.
Upon opening Ashenfall's map, you'll find a castle in the southern area of BloodBlight Swamp. You must enter the castle and look for huge Bloodwood Trees, checking their bark to see if there's any sap is available. Once you see them, collect as many as you require to make multiple Challenge Horns for you and your friends. Here's a list of items you must acquire to craft a Challenge Horn in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
- Dragon Tooth: 1
- Bloodwood Sap: 1
- Bronze Bar: 5
Before leaping into the Bloodblight Swamp, you should be aware of a couple of setbacks that might create issues in your adventure. The toxic atmosphere will surely deteriorate your health if you don't use any Antipoison potion. Acquire Clay, Vessels, and Harrlanders to make the potions that'll provide up to 300 seconds of immunity and prevent the deterioration.
Moreover, make sure to use a weapon, such as Abyssal Whip or any sort of Bow, to take down the wild Putrid Rats or ranged Garou Hunters. Once you're done defeating the enemies, chop down the required items with an Iron Logging Axe and get back to your base. Here are the required items to build the aforementioned axe:
- Iron Bar: 6
- Oak Logs: 4
- Wool Thread: 2
An Iron Bar can be acquired from the Furnace, and you must cut Oak Trees to collect the logs. Lastly, using Soft Animal Fur on the Spinning Wheel facility can provide you with the required Wool Thread.
That's all you need to know about collecting Bloodwood Sap.
