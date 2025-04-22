How to get Shock Bulbs in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Shock Bulbs in RuneScape Dragonwilds are an important part of the Dog Days side quest. This rare and mysterious item is also known as the Shocking Plant Bulb and features a unique glow. However, it can't be found in the open like other plants. You must venture into a certain area of the map and destroy the Wild Lapulis Vines to collect them.

This article will help you collect Shock Bulbs in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

How and where to obtain Shock Bulbs in RuneScape Dragonwilds

If you're looking for Shock Bulbs in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you must go to Stormtouched Highlands, situated on the northwest side of Fractured Plains. The glowing Wild Lapulis Vines are scattered around this area, and you must collect the plants after destroying them. However, the plant is quite aggressive, and you have to be careful when dealing with its attacks.

Performing the ritual in the Dog Days quest (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@JudgeTwoFive)

Usually, the Shocking Plant Bulb features one ground striker and another electrical long-range blast attack. Hence, we recommend taking on these plants from a distance using a bow. Alternatively, you can use your movement and jump keys to dodge the electrified attacks.

Apart from the deadly attacks from the Lapulis Vines, you must also be aware of the area's stormy weather. We recommend that you use Bronze or any high-tier armor and carry a few healing potions to prevent things from going south. Once you're done destroying the Wild Lapulis Vines, walk up to the plant and collect one or two Shock Bulbs in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Where to use Shock Bulbs in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Well, now that you've gathered the Shock Bulbs in RS Dragonwilds, you must be wondering where to use them. As of this writing, you can use the item in only two places. Firstly, in the Dog Days secondary quest, there will be a step where you must perform the Ritual of Purification. You must acquire three Ram Horns and three Shock Bulbs to perform it.

You can also cook three Meat Pizzas in the Cooking Range with the help of the Shock Bulb. Here's the recipe for the aforementioned item:

Raw Bestial Meat: 9

Raw Rat meat: 9

Onion: 6

Shocking Plant Bulb: 2

Jagex developers might add more recipes or items that can be crafted using Shock Bulbs. We'll make sure to update this section in the future.

For more guides related to Jagex's latest survival RPG, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

