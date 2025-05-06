RuneScape Dragonwilds: Highlighting the Problem Quest Guide 

Highlighting the Problem is a secondary quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds, and quite essential to unlock the recipe for Staff of Light, the magic weapon. You must interact with numerous Dragonkin Vaults, as those hold some trivial secrets about the fallen land of Ashenfall. Among the plethora of Dragonkin Vaults, you must enter the Thishepen Kara vault to complete the side quest and craft the Magical weapon.

Ad

This guide will help you step-by-step, along with the proper locations on how to complete the Highlighting the Quest secondary quest.

Where to start the Highlighting the Problem quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds

After upgrading your gear in the early game, head towards the southwest side of the Bramblemead Valley to navigate the RuneCrafting Guild in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Find an Old Wizard's statue in the open, and interact with it.

Ad

Trending

According to the storyline, you'll be asked to select between three options. Interestingly, all answers will be wrong regardless of what you're picking, and your journey will begin. Hence, the main objective for you will be to enter the Thishepen Kara Dragonkin Vault and search for the password.

Step-by-step process to complete the Highlighting the Problem in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Before committing to completing the quest, you must remember that there are two steps to complete the RuneScape Dragonwilds secondary quest, named Highlighting the Problem. At first, you must defeat all the bosses inside the secret Dragonkin Vault and collect the password. In the final step, tweak the locations of the Orb-Pedestal to collect the recipe for the Staff of Light.

Ad

Interacting with the statue inside Dragonkin Vault (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@Falcon Sama)

That said, here's a step-by-step guide to complete the secondary quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds in the fallen lands of Ashenfall:

Ad

After interacting with the Old Wizard's Statue, navigate to the east side of the cliff, and you'll find several platforms on the lower grounds. Make sure to perform a controlled movement to avoid any fall damage in the biome.

After reaching the low ground, you'll find a Vault Door; press E to enter the cave.

Once you've entered the vault, follow the line and try to avoid as many obstacles as you can without getting severe damage from them.

Turn on the right side and fight the Vault Guardian Hulk and the Vault Guardian Sentinel. We recommend using ranged weapons, such as a bow, to take down the enemy from a distance. However, you can use Abyssal Whip to fight them close-range.

Venture around a bit till you see a stairs on the left side to navigate a small room, including a chest. You must defeat several Giant Rats to reach the secret small chest.

Head towards the new room and you'll find Vault Core and another small chest containing Rune Essence, Nature Runes, and more.

On your way towards the new room, you'll find multiple Giant Rats. Defeat them after reaching the top of the broken ramp, using Windstep Spell.

After crossing the ramp, you'll enter a small room consisting of a chest and a Statue. Press E to interact with the statue and get hold of the password.

Follow the same path backwards, and you'll reach the Old Wizard Statue you've interacted with.

Ad

Once you're done interacting with the Old Wizard Statue near the RuneCrafting Guild in RuneScape Dragonwilds, next comes the tricky part. You must change the Orb-Pedestal locations to get the recipe for the Staff of Light.

Changing the Orb location in the side quest of RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@Falcon Sama)

Here are the steps:

Ad

You can easily find the first pedestal as it's right in front of the Old Wizard Statue in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Use the Windstep spell to get to the top and interact with the orb to tweak its location.

Use your Windstep spell again to get to the roof of the northwest side of the Guild Tower. Interact to change the second orb.

Lastly, you must get back to the first pedestal and navigate to the left side and get to the topmost area of the Guild Tower to interact with the final orb. You might find it difficult at first, but if there are a few chests you can open to collect loot, you are in the right direction.

After tweaking the last orb, you'll unlock the recipe for the Staff of Light.

Ad

Now that you've got the idea on how to complete Highlighting the Problem side quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds, here are a few items needed to build the Staff of Light:

Blightwood: 16

Wild Anima: 8

Sapphire: 4

Vault Shard: 12

Vault Core: 1

Put the items mentioned above in the Smithing Anvil facility to craft the magical weapon that features Power Level 4 and 1300 durability.

For more guides regarding Jagex's latest survival title, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More