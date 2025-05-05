How to get Swamp Thread in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Swamp Thread in RuneScape Dragonwilds is a pivotal item used for crafting bows. Unlike Coarse Thread, this rare material has few uses, but it can be useful in early game scenarios. To craft it, you must collect only one essential material by venturing into a certain part of the map.

This article will guide you with the exact locations and the proper usage of Swamp Thread in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

How to obtain Swamp Thread in RuneScape Dragonwilds

You must collect Swamp Weed to create Swamp Thread in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Step into the toxic valley of Bloodblight Swamp, located south of Fractured Plains, to collect the seaweed-like plants. You can find the specific material near the big trees or on the upper surface of the poisonous water bodies in the swamp.

Collecting Swamp Weeds in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@MonkeyKingHero)

Considering that the toxic air can cause health decay, we recommend using Antipoison potions. They can provide you with a 300-second period during which you will not receive any damage from that biome. Make sure to collect Clay, Harrlanders, and Vessels to mix them into useful potions.

Additionally, you require Artisan level 40 and a Spinning Wheel facility to craft the Thread. Here's a list of materials to craft the Spinning Wheel in RS Dragonwilds:

Ash Logs: 12

Flax: 4

Stone: 2

You must put one Swamp Weed to craft a Swamp Thread from the facility mentioned above.

How to use Swamp Thread in RS Dragonwilds

As discussed earlier, you can craft high-tier bows and a Blightwood Battlestaff from this rare material. Note that a Crafting Table facility is needed to obtain Blightwood Long, Short, or Stag Bow with the help of Swamp Thread. Among all the items, the Blightwood Battlestaff stands out as the best. Here's a list of items you must collect to obtain the magic weapon:

Blightwood: 12

Wild Anima: 6

Swamp Thread: 3

Vault Shard: 4

