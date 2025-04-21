How to get Oak Wood in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Collecting Oak Wood in RuneScape Dragonwilds is a straightforward task. Like Ash Logs, this material is something that'll help you craft stronger and sustainable weapons. However, this wood can only be collected using a Bronze Axe, which you must craft using a specific set of materials.

This article will help you collect Oak Wood in RuneScape Dragonwilds and discuss the items you can craft using it.

How to obtain Oak Wood in RuneScape Dragonwilds

As mentioned, collecting Oak Wood in RuneScape Dragonwilds might look simple initially, but it's quite tricky if you don't use the right axe. You must use a Bronze Axe to cut down the oak trees and collect their wood.

Finding Oak Trees in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@Ditech Gaming)

Once you get your hands on a Bronze Axe, make your way to the Fractured Plains biome and look for Oak trees. Interestingly, these trees aren't that hard to find, as they feature a darker bark compared to normal ones. In case you can't find one, wait for a couple of in-game days, and it'll automatically spawn around the biome.

While you can craft a Stone Axe right from the start, it can only be used to collect Ash Logs. Hence, you need an upgraded tool — the Bronze Axe — to collect Oak Wood. Here are the materials you need to craft a Bronze Logging Axe in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Bronze Bar: 5

Ash Logs: 4

Coarse Thread: 2

Do note that you must use a Smithing Anvil to craft this item in your base.

Now you might be wondering how to craft a Bronze Bar. Well, that's a straightforward task, as you need to venture into the Fractured Plains biome to find Copper Ores and Tin Ores.

You must then put three Copper Ores and three Tin Ores inside the Furnace to craft a Bronze bar. Here's how to craft a Furnace:

Stone: 24

Clay: 8

Charcoal: 4

Fire Rune: 10

Vault Shard: 8

For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

