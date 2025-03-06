Rust force wipe countdown (March 2025)

A brand-new Rust force wipe is right around the corner, and fans are excited to tune in. The latest force wipe for March 2025 will bring significant changes to the game's core mechanics, overhauling certain aspects, including farming, cooking, storing food items, and more. Players are undoubtedly excited to try out these features, as these new quality-of-life features will improve gameplay and incentivize them to spend time and effort beyond the PvP aspect of Rust.

Read below for a detailed brief on the Rust force wipe countdown for March 2025.

Rust force wipe countdown for March 2025

As per the official Rust X page, the latest Rust force wipe will go live for all regions on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET/ 7 PM BST. Players can expect a short downtime as servers incorporate these additions and procedurally generate new maps.

That said, here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for the latest Rust update for March 2025:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) March 6, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) March 6, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) March 6, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) March 6, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) March 6, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) March 6, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) March 6, 2025, at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) March 7, 2025, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST) March 7, 2025, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST) March 7, 2025, at 4 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 7, 2025, at 6 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) March 7, 2025, at 8 pm

What can we expect from the Rust March update?

The latest Rust update for March 2025 will first wipe all blueprints from every player's inventory across all servers, requiring them to grind for Scrap to research blueprints again. Furthermore, all official and community server maps will be wiped. Grinders must once again choose new locations to establish their bases and dominate over their competition.

The biggest highlight of the upcoming update is the changes that are coming to farming and cooking. Players will be able to cook a plethora of items using in-game food, such as pumpkins, corn, wheat, and more. The refrigerator now serves an important purpose as it preserves food — without one, food items will spoil over time, and eating them will cause sickness.

Lastly, farming will be seeing an overhaul with this update, as mentioned above. Players can now use triangular planter boxes to grow food grains like wheat alongside fruits and vegetables. Additionally, players will be able to raise chickens and make their own coops in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust force wipe for March 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section for more related news.

