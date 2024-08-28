Rust Frog Boot Helmet: How to unlock and price

The Rust Frog Boot Helmet is a brand-new cosmetic released as part of a collaboration between developer Facepunch Studios and popular clothing company Wellipets. Frog Boots are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game. They were initially awarded to players who purchased the title while it was in Early Access.

However, with the latest collaboration, players now have another chance to get an iteration of the Frog Boots in the form of a helmet.

How to unlock Rust Frog Boot Helmet

As stated above, the Rust Frog Boot Helmet is part of a collaboration between Facepunch Studios and Wellpets. While previously, Frog Boots were automatically awarded to people who had taken part in the game during its Early Access phase, the Frog Boot Helmet can only be obtained by making a physical purchase.

To unlock the Rust Frog Boot Helmet, players must physically pre-order the 'Wellipets x Rust Frog Wellingtons Black - Green' item from the official Wellipets store.

After purchasing a physical copy of this unique collaborative item, players will be granted a digital code upon its delivery to a given address. Players can redeem this code to unlock the exclusive Frog Boot Helmet in the game.

How to redeem the code

To redeem the code in Rust, you can follow these steps:

Open your preferred browser and search for the official Rust website. Here, log in with the Steam ID through which you bought Rust. Now, proceed to the 'Redeem' tab on the website. Here, you can paste the code that you got with your Wellipets x Rust Frog Wellingtons.

Upon finalizing the redemption of the code, your in-game inventory in Rust will now have the Frog Boot Helmet as a permanently craftable item. Players must note that this item will be exclusive to their Steam inventories and will not be tradable or marketable.

Price

While the Rust Frog Boot Helmet does not have a separate price tag, players must purchase the 'Wellipets x Rust Frog Wellingtons Black - Green' item from the official Wellipets store for 150 GBP or the equivalent value in local currency.

Players will only get their hands on the digital item upon finalizing their purchase and receiving the physical copy of the boots.

