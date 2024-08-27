Night Vision Goggles in Rust: How to craft and use

Night Vision Goggles in Rust have been part of the game since May 2020. Since release, this item has, for the most part, only been available through loot boxes, such as Military Crates, and even Elite Crates. However, with the latest update in August 2024, NVGs have been made a craftable item.

This article explains how you can craft Night Vision Goggles in Rust and lists its best uses.

How to craft Night Vision Goggles in Rust

To craft Night Vision Goggles in Rust, you require access to a Level 2 Workbench or better. Here are the items that you will need to make this item through the Workbench:

10 x High-Quality Metal

2 x Tech Trash

You can procure these items by looting them through the loot table offered in-game. Alternatively, you can recycle certain items, such as Laptops, Cameras, Solar Panels, and other electrical items to get access to both High-Quality Metal and Tech Trash.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Crafting process

Here's how you can craft the NVGs in-game:

First and foremost, you can acquire the NVGs by looting Military and Elite Crates. Upon doing so, you can research the item to acquire the blueprint. With the blueprint acquired, you must gather the aforementioned resources, i.e., the High-Quality Metal and the Tech Trash. If you have a Level 2 or Level 3 Workbench in your base, place yourself in its crafting radius and open your 'Crafting' menu by pressing 'Q'. Locate the blueprint for the NVGs and click on Craft. This will begin the process of constructing the item, and upon completion, you will find the item in your inventory.

Also read: Homing Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and more

Uses of Night Vision Goggles in Rust

Despite not being craftable previously, the Night Vision Goggles in Rust have played an important part in the game. Rust is known for its darkness at night, and players generally tend to stay within their bases when the sun sets in the game.

However, the incorporation of NVGs in the game has absolutely changed the nighttime meta. With the item now being craftable, there are different use cases for it.

Here are some of the best uses of NVGs in Rust:

1) Taking control of Monuments

If you have enough resources to spare, we urge you to craft a pair of NVGs and head out in the night. You will have a distinct advantage over most players, and it will easily allow you to decimate those who might be running monuments.

Read more: 5 best monuments to build near in Rust

2) Using it in your forward-operating bases

If you fear the threat of getting raided, we believe you should construct a forward-operating base (FOB) beside your main base. It will serve as a flank base. Here, you can keep kits with spare Night Vision Goggles.

Provided you get raided at night or have a raid-defense battle going into the evening, you can spawn into your FOB and use the NVG kit to dismantle the raiding party. They wouldn't expect such a retaliation, and you would have an upper hand with the ability to see in the dark.

Expand Tweet

Read about: 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2024)

3) Using it for late-night roaming

As stated above, most players tend to stay in their bases during nighttime. However, those who are kitted with higher-tier weapons tend to roam at night. While weapon flashlights do help in nighttime combat, they do give away players' positions.

With Night Vision Goggles in Rust, you can remain undetectable. Paired with a suppressor in your gun, you can wreak havoc on unsuspecting enemies.

That's all there is to know about Night Vision Goggles in Rust. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback