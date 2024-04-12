Sea of Thieves Cinnamonbeard error: Official fix, reasons, and more

The Sea of Thieves Cinnamonbeard error can cause a major halt to your pirate adventures, and leave you stranded on the shores of frustration. Rare's pirate title has a unique term for all of its errors, termed as Beard Errors. All errors in the game end with "beard" as their suffix. With its recent closed beta launch on the PlayStation 5, players are already facing trouble while trying to connect to the game servers.

This comprehensive guide will be your trusty anchor in this stormy sea. We'll haul up the reasons why you might be seeing the Sea of Thieves Cinnamonbeard error, decipher the official fixes provided by the game developers, and offer some additional tricks to get you back to swashbuckling and pillaging in no time.

What is the Sea of Thieves Cinnamonbeard error?

The error in Sea of Thieves (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The dreaded Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves is a message you encounter when you're unable to connect to the game's servers. Mostly a connection error, you can encounter this for several reasons:

Server downtime for maintenance by the developers.

General internet connectivity issues on your end.

Conflicts with software like firewalls or antivirus programs.

While the name might be whimsical, the error itself can be quite frustrating, leaving you longing for the thrill of high-seas adventures.

What are the fixes for the Sea of Thieves Cinnamonbeard error?

Check the game's server status (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Sea of Thieves Cinnamonbeard error might have you marooned but fret no more. With a few clever checks to crafty configurations, these solutions will have you sailing the seas once more.

Official fix for Cinnamonbeard error

The official Sea of Thieves support page advises the following for the Cinnamonbeard error:

Press the Guide button on your controller.

Highlight Sea of Thieves.

Press the Menu Button (to the right of the Guide Button on your controller).

Highlight "Quit" and press A.

Re-launch Sea of Thieves from your Pins, Recent, or My Games & Apps areas of your console.

Navigate the menu and join a game as usual.

Basically, you need to restart the game completely to be able to fix this error.

Other potential fixes for Cinnamonbeard error

If the official method does not work for you, here are some other methods that you can try to potentially fix this error:

Check the official Sea of Thieves social media channels or support website to see if the developers are performing scheduled maintenance. If so, patience is your only option, as the developers will bring the servers back as soon as the maintenance is over.

Turn your attention to your own internet connection. Restart your router and ensure a strong Wi-Fi signal, or for a more stable connection, consider a wired ethernet cable.

Temporarily disable your firewall or antivirus software to see if they're acting as overzealous gatekeepers, blocking your connection to the game.

If all else fails, consider restarting your device entirely.

With a bit of troubleshooting and these potential fixes, you'll be back to hoisting the black flag and causing mayhem on the open seas in no time.

More about Beard errors in Sea of Thieves

Another Beard error in the game (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Not all errors in Sea of Thieves come with such a delicious-sounding name as Cinnamonbeard. The game uses a whole range of beard-themed error codes, each with its own specific meaning. These codes can point to issues with the game servers, your internet connection, or even your account.

By understanding the different beard errors and what they signify, you can diagnose the problem faster and get back to your pirating adventures quicker. You can find a list of all the Beard errors in Sea of Thieves here.