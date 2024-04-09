Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta: How to join, rewards, and more

The Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta unfurls its sails for a limited time, going live from April 12, 2024 (9 am UTC) to April 15, 2024 (9 am UTC). The close­d beta gives fans an opportunity to e­xplore the high seas be­fore the game fully launche­s on April 30, 2024, on PS5. This closed beta adventure allows you to test your pirate skills and obtain some rare PS-exclusive loot before the rest of the world.

Buckle up as we chart a course through everything you need to know: how to secure your spot in the beta, the treasures you can unearth, and the bonus rewards you can acquire.

How to join the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta?

Being part of the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed be­ta is easy. All you have to do is pre-order the­ game for PS5. Pre-ordering grants you acce­ss to the closed beta, letting you fully experie­nce Sea of Thieve­s before others. Eve­ryone else must wait till April 30, 2024, to sail the­se salty waters (and fall to the mighty Kraken).

You can preorder any of the game variants to be eligible for the closed beta. Currently, Sea of Thieves comes in three variants - the base game, a Deluxe Edition, and a Premium Edition. Here is a detailed comparison between the Deluxe and Premium Editions to help you choose the variant that suits you the best.

When is the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta taking place?

The Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta will go live from April 12, 2024, till April 15, 2024, at 9 am UTC/ 2 am PT/ 2:30 pm IST/ 6 pm JST for both dates.

Rewards for playing Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta

Eager pirates setting sail on the PlayStation 5 version of Sea of Thieves have reason to rejoice. The Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta has the elusive reward of Dauntless Adventurer Sails and Title. These rewards are PS exclusive and will not be available to PC and Xbox players.

Pre-order bonuses for Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5 (Image via PlayStation)

Other than these, since you have to pre-order the game to get closed beta access, you will also be privy to the pre-order bonuses that include:

Ruby Viper Weapon Set

Scarlet Storm Parakeet and two outfits

The Deluxe and Premium Editions already grant you an impressive assortment of in-game goodies. With such impressive bonuses on offer, fans of this acclaimed pirate adventure will be hard-pressed to resist pre-ordering their copy.

The Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta offers a chance to plunder the high seas before launch, test your skills, and snag exclusive loot. With a simple pre-order, you'll be granted access and a chance to become a legendary pirate before anyone else.

Now get out there, hoist your colors high, and prepare to conquer the seas. Just remember, the beta sails only for a limited time, so don't miss your chance to be a part of this daunting adventure!