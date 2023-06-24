Sea of Thieves guide: How to get pets?

Pets are furry or feathery companion animals all player pirates should get in Sea of Thieves. It is a joy everyone can get to experience as these little creatures make life aboard the ship more colorful. Pets are really more of an in-game toy than anything useful, something to play with on long voyages and add a bit of life to your ship.

You can pick them up and interact with them, even give them food. When put down, they tend to move about the ship on their own.

When you go onto land, they'll follow you around. Don't worry about them dying or getting lost. The game won't allow them to do either of those, teleporting them directly beside you.

How to get pets in Sea of Thieves?

The game features two ways to get pets in Sea of Thieves. You can either buy one or can just get one for free, based on your own luck. The former is a relatively simple process that doesn't require much effort.

How to buy pets:

Players need to visit the Sea of Thieves Emporium. Outfits, weapons, ship customizations, and more items can be purchased here.

Then they need to spend $5 worth of ancient coins to buy these pets. If some player does not have the required amount, they can always spend real-world money to buy those gold coins to acquire said pets.

How to get pets for free:

As of today, the only way to get pets for free is by finding and killing ancient skeletons enough times to gather 499 ancient coins.

The odds of this happening are not really in your favor. It is definitely both time-consuming and luck-based, but players can try this out.

Once you have bought a pet from the Emporium, you need to find the Pet Chest on your ship. It has a feather and a red flag hanging over it. Open it up and equip it.

Your dog or cat can be found walking around the ship. Your bird can be found inside the hanging bird cage beside the ship's map.

What do pets do in Sea of Thieves?

Pets in Sea of Thieves offer no real advantage to players in combat or digging up treasure. That would be pay-to-win, and that’s a big no-no for Rare.

What pets can do is dance to your music, move around the ship, be fired out of cannons, fed fruit and meat from your hand, react to your emotes, be carried around, and, of course, petted on the head.

You can also get pets that are special edition pets, like the Prison Dog from The Pirates of the Caribbean or the fiery Ashen Curse Macaw.

The available collector’s pets will vary from season to season and typically cost 649 ancient coins. Buying a pet in Sea of Thieves is a feature players wanted since day one, so it is actually great we can get a pet on our adventures.

