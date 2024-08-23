Sea of Thieves Lavenderbeard error: Official fix, reasons, and more

The Sea of Thieves Lavenderbeard error can be one of the most frustrating issues in the game, preventing you from sailing your ship to the horizon to engage in pirating mischief. Rare's pirate adventure has its fair share of errors that can hamper your adventure in the Sea of Thieves, but most of them are quite easy to fix.

This article will guide you on fixing the Sea of Thieves Lavenderbeard error and helps you continue your pirate life full of booties and grogs aboard your merry vessel.

What is the Sea of Thieves Lavenderbeard error?

The Sea of Thieves lavenderbeard error can be a frustrating issue (Image via Rare)

The Sea of Thieves Lavenderbeard error is generally caused by server-related issues. Here are a few possible reasons why you might keep getting this error.

Trending

Also Read: Sea of Thieves Cinnamonbeard fixes

The servers are down for maintenance

The game's Client version has become out of sync with the server

Your Steam profile not syncing with your Xbox account

Conflicts with Antivirus, firewall settings, proxy servers, or other network management software

The error can often lead to frustration, as it will prevent you from going past the main menu.

What are the fixes for the Sea of Thieves lavenderbeard error?

Check if the servers are working (Image via Rare)

There are a few fixes for the Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves. Firstly, check if the servers are online by clicking here. If the servers are working fine and you are still getting this error, follow the steps below to see if it fixes the Lavenderbeard issue for you.

Official fix

As confirmed by the developers on the game's support page, clearing your Xbox Live credentials and logging in can fix the issue. Follow the given steps:

Open the Start Menu on Windows.

Type Credential Manager in the search bar.

Open the application and click on Windows Credentials.

Search for an entry called Xbl_Ticket.

Search for 1717113201 and remove it.

Launch Sea of Thieves and log back into Xbox Live.

Other potential fix

Your firewalls may also cause the Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves. If so, following these steps can help fix the issue:

Go to the Start menu.

Search and select Firewall & Network Protection .

. Select Allow an app through Windows firewall .

. Select Sea of Thieves.

Check on every box .

Start your game and see if the error has been resolved.

More about errors in Sea of Thieves

Bugs and errors are part of the games and Rare has taken a unique approach and named them after one of the unique pirate features: a beard. You can find a list of all the Beard errors in Sea of Thieves here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback