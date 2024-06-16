Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend event guide

The Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend event is live and features a lot of content for SOT enthusiasts to sink their teeth in. You can participate in the Season 12 Community Weekend event of Sea of Thieves from June 15, 2024, at 11 am UTC, through June 17, 2024.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend event, including available bonuses, redeemable rewards, and more.

What is the Sea of Thieves Community Weekend event?

SOT Season 12 Community Weekend has exciting rewards in store for players (Image via Rare)

The Community Weekend events in Sea of Thieves are a nice way for players to enjoy free rewards from Twitch Drops, log-in bonuses, Pop-Up Plunder, boosted rewards, and more. You will have two days to participate in these events, which is more than enough time to collect all the rewards and bonuses.

Sea of Thieves Community Emissary Grade

The Community Emmisary Grade requires the entire Sea of Thieves community to participate in fun Twitch live streams. Watching streams on the platform will help raise players' Emissary Grade, which will increase the multiplier related to the Gold, Renown, Allegiance, and Reputation earned in the game.

You can have a maximum Emissary Grade of 5. Reaching this Grade will add a 2.5x multiplier to everything that you can earn in the game. These bonuses apply to high seas only. However, if you are on safer seas, do not expect these bonuses to get multiplied from the Emissary Grade.

You can find Sea of Thieves streams if you follow this link: https://www.twitch.tv/directory/category/sea-of-thieves

Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend log-in bonuses

The Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend event will give you a banner for the season as a log-in bonus. Playing the game any time during the event will reward you with the Season 12 banner.

Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend Pop-Up Plunder

Set sail during the event (Image via Rare)

The folks at Rare will post riddles on the Sea of Thieves social media platforms (most likely Twitter) that you need to crack. Once you solve the riddle, it will lead you to a particular island with an 'X' mark.

This mark will be available for one hour on every server. You can obtain the item from the location on a first-come, first-serve basis. So, if someone finds the item in a server, it will no longer be available to the others playing on that server.

The treasure obtained from the Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend Pop-Up Plunder can be anything from the SOT world. The treasure is different every time, making it hard to predict what it will be this time.

Sea of Thieves Season 12 Community Weekend Twitch Drop rewards

You can get the following rewards from Twitch Drops:

Watch a Sea of Thieves Twitch steamer for one hour: You will get the Stormy Sea Dog Concertina

Watch a Sea of Thieves Twitch steamer for two hours: You will get the Eastern Winds Sapphire Silken Gloves

Watch a Sea of Thieves Twitch steamer for three hours: You will get the Sage Sea Dog Bucket

Watch a Sea of Thieves Twitch steamer for four hours: You will get the Eastern Wind Sapphire Padded Belt

If the community completes 100,000 voyages during the event, you will get a special Twitch Drop: Obsidian Captain's Bed

How to claim Twitch Drop rewards in Sea of Thieves

To claim Twitch Drop rewards in Sea of Thieves, you must link your SOT and Twitch accounts. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to this link: https://www.seaofthieves.com/twitch-drops. This will take you to the website that will let you link both your accounts

Then log in to your SOT account

Once that is done, link your SOT gamertag to your Twitch account

Visit the Sea of Thieves section on Twitch and watch a Twitch partner stream Sea of Thieves for at least one hour. Every hour will get you a unique reward

You can then claim the rewards from Twitch once you meet the criteria. Rewards can be claimed within 24 hours of obtaining them

