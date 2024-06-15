Sea of Thieves Wild Rose walkthrough (Tall Tale guide)

The Wild Rose Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves is a quest that won't hog an entire hour of your time. In it, you have to find five Journals, collect a couple of treasures, and find two pendants. Sea of Thieves is known for its fun Tall Tales, and Wild Rose is no exception.

This article will provide a detailed Wild Rose guide, including the locations of all commendations.

How to start the Wild Rose Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves

Sanctuary Outpost in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

In order to start the Wild Rose Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves, you must sail to the Sanctuary Outpost in the top-left region of your map. Upon reaching this checkpoint, you must locate Madame Olive and find the Tall Tale book to her left. Vote for the Wild Rose Tall Tale, and that will start it.

Trending

Wild Rose Tall Tale Journal #1 location: "I Think I Love Her - By George"

After commencing the Tall Tale, you will need to sail to Lone Cove for the first journal, "I Think I Love Her - By George." Once you are on the Island, go to the rock at its center, and you will find the first journal next to a campfire.

Wild Rose Tall Tale Journal #2 location: "He Proposed! - By Rose"

The second journal is located on Sailor's Bounty, the fourth island from the top. You can find Journal #2 next to a lantern and a bunch of old barrels near three big rocks.

Wild Rose Tall Tale Journal #3 location: "I Want to Fight - By Rose"

The third Journal in this Sea of Thieves Tall Tale can be found on Rapier Cay. The 'I Want to Fight - By Rose Journal" can be spotted near a pile of barrels. This is one of the easiest journals to find in this Tall Tale.

Wild Rose Tall Tale Journal #4 location: "He'll Get Himself Killed - By Rose"

The fourth journal can be on Cannon Cove on the concave side of the island. It can be found near a pile of broken barrels near a beach campsite.

Wild Rose Tall Tale Journal #5 location: "A Kiss and a Miss - By George"

The last journal in Sea of Thieves is located on an island called the Lagoon of Whispers. You can find it in its bottom area. You can spot the fifth journal on a barrel. You can search the barrels for resources if you want.

Sea of Thieves Wild Rose Tall Tale Chest of Memories location

Complete the Stories in Sea of Thieves to get the treasures (Image via Rare)

If you open your quest book in Sea of Thieves, you will see that the last page talks about the Chest of Memories. Three locations can house this item:

Boulder Cay

Rapier Cay

Sandy Shallows

The quest book will mention one of these locations during your playthrough. You must go to the location and dig up the chest. Then, open it and take the notes inside. This will add more pages to your journal.

Sea of Thieves Wild Rose Tall Tale: Our Memories and the Treasure locations

Once you have the Our Memories page added to the quest book, you will see there are two stories to complete in this Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves:

We survived our first ambush

The Perfect Plan

You will have to go to two different islands for these two stories as well as visit particular locations to retrieve certain items on each island. Your story might start with these descriptions:

Our First Kiss location

For this one, you must go to the left shore on the Lagoon of Whispers island. If you dig at this location, you will get the treasure.

We survived our first ambush

If your story starts with this description, you must go to Cannon Cove, where the treasure will be located on the island's east shore.

Pig Chase

If your story starts with this, you must go to Salty Sands. Your treasure will be located on the island at the top of the map.

Also read: 5 things to note from Sea of Thieves Season 13 release date trailer

Doing what I do best

For this beginning, you will have to sail to Boulder Cay island. To find the treasure, you must dig between the two palm trees.

The day we found our pendants

If your story begins with this, you must go to the Sea Dog's Rest island and search for the treasure on the left shore.

The Argument

The Enchanted Compass (Image via Rare)

For this as your story's beginning, you must sail to Twin Groves. The treasure will be located on the island at the top. You will have to make your way to the two big rocks on the map and dig between them.

Our First Dance

You must go to Wanderers Refuge to find treasure if your story begins with "Our First Dance" in Sea of Thieves.

The Perfect Plan

If your story begins with The Perfect Plan, you must go to the Sailor's Bounty group of islands. The treasure can be found on the second island from the top of your map.

Our First Bounty

In this one, you can find the treasure on the Lone Cove island. You can find it on the western shore near the bulging part in its center.

Our Vows

If your story is Our Vows, you must go to Smuggler's Bay and the treasure can be found towards the island's lower area where the strips of land meet each other.

Day 81

If your story starts with Day 81, you must go to Lonely Isle, and your treasure will be waiting for you under a tree.

You will find the following treasure in Sea of Thieves regardless of the location descriptions or how your story begins:

Rose's Music Box

George's Spices

Also read: Sea of Thieves The Lair of LeChuck walkthrough (The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tale 3)

Completing the Wild Rose Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves

Rose's Pendant (Image via Rare)

Take the two treasures back to Madame Olive at the first checkpoint and hand them to her. She will use these to craft an Enchanted Compass for you in this Sea of Thieves Tall Tale.

Use the compass and go where it takes you. The first location will reveal the skeletal remains that will give you Rose's Pendant. Putting this on your ship will reset the compass, and you will be taken to a new spot.

Here, you will come across a skeleton named Rooke. You must defeat this enemy to acquire George's Pendant from it. After beating the foe, take the item back to your ship and sail back to Madame Olive in the Sanctuary Outpost.

Once you meet her again, hand over the pendants. This will mark the end of the Wild Rose Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves.