Sky Children of the Light: Everything we know about Season of Radiance

The Season of Radiance in Sky Children of the Light is the newest event to launch in the title's live version in January 2025. It will introduce dyeable outfits, unique Seasonal Quests, and exciting ways to interact with Sky's world. You can collect colored Light to craft custom outfit designs and explore more ways to express yourself in the game.

In this article, we have shared everything we know so far about the Season of Radiance event coming to Sky Children of the Light.

What is the Season of Radiance in Sky Children of the Light?

The time when the Season of Lights releases in the live game (Image via thatgamecompany)

The Season of Radiance in Sky Children of the Light marks the 24th Seasonal Event in the game's live version since its global release. Following the Season of Moomin, this one begins on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 00:00 PST (UTC-8) and concludes on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 23:59 PDT (UTC-7).

Key features:

Dye Workshop in Aviary Village.

in Aviary Village. Dye crafting system using Light harvested from Dark Plants.

using Light harvested from Dark Plants. Seasonal quests unlocking a variety of dyes.

unlocking a variety of dyes. Customizable outfits with preview and save options.

with preview and save options. Return of three beloved Spirits from Season of Gratitude.

Exclusive seasonal cosmetics and ultimate gifts.

The Dye Workshop can be found in Aviary Village. Talk to the Radiance Guide, who will introduce the dye crafting system and provide guidance on locating and using dyes throughout the Season.

How to use dyes in Season of Radiance in Sky Children of the Light

Harvesting light:

Explore various realms in Sky to find a new type of Dark Plant . Each plant yields a unique colored Light, corresponding to different dyes.

. Each plant yields a unique colored Light, corresponding to different dyes. Team up with friends to burn these Dark Plants and collect their light.

Crafting dyes:

Bring the harvested Light back to the Dye Workshop.

Forge dyes into vibrant colors such as reds, greens, yellows, and more.

Experiment with mixing dyes to create new shades and tones.

Customizing outfits:

Use dyes to recolor capes, pants, tunics, and more.

Preview potential color combinations before committing.

Save up to two dyed versions of an item with the outfit styles option.

What are the seasonal quests and rewards in Season of Radiance in Sky Children of the Light?

The new season brings new rewards (Image via thatgamecompany)

Seasonal quests: Quests unlock progressively throughout the Season, granting access to new dyes and emotes.

Spirits from Season of Gratitude

Three returning Spirits bring:

New emotes: Express joy with animations such as dancing or cartwheeling.

Seasonal cosmetics:

Hairstyles, outfits, and capes designed for dye customization.

An exclusive instrument to add to your collection.

Seasonal items

Default colors: Players can choose to keep items in their original hues for a minimalist look.

Customizable options: Designed for use with the dye system.

Ultimate gifts: Season Pass holders unlock two unique rewards, including:

A specially designed cape.

Additional cosmetics are available for Hearts after the Season ends.

Those are all the details we have of the Season of Radiance in Sky Children of the Light. Enjoy this colorful new season in this wholesome MMO.

