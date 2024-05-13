Is Sky: Children of the Light cross-platform? Cross-play features explored

Sky: Children of the Light is an adventure game that just feels different compared to others. Although it gives a lot of Journey vibes, other than the aesthetic, Sky is a fresh experience. With stunning graphics, beautiful mechanics, and a vast world to explore, Sky: Children of the Light is too good to be a free game.

Sky has been around for a while, and it is one of the MMORPGs with the most welcoming communities. It was initially released on iOS and Android, and recently, it made its way to Steam. If you are a mobile player and want to transition to PC then it is good news for you because, Yes, Sky: Children of the Light cross-platform supports cross-play so you can access all of your progress on every platform.

Cross-play in Sky: Children of the Light

Hold hands and embark on an adventure (Image via thatgamecompany)

Sky: Children of the Light is cross-platform enabled, meaning it provides interplay opportunities on multiple devices. The game allows for interactions between players using different platforms and has multiple progress transition options that work across mobile devices, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

On PlayStation, the game includes PlayStation Network Cross-Platform Play, where players can turn on cross-platform play with people accessing the game via mobile devices or Nintendo Switch. With this option, there will be a setting within the game allowing the player to control who can join in their adventures.

Sky is an incredibly social game. It motivates the players to interact with each other and play as a group. Although it has an amazing community that is very acceptable, there could be some bad apples from time to time. Thus, if you want to regulate your games and be selective about your teammates, you should explore these settings.

Is Sky: Children of the Light completely free

Is Sky free? (Image via thatgamecompany)

Yes, Sky is a free game. You can play the entire game without spending a single dime of your hard-earned money. The game does have micro-transactions, but most of the in-game purchases are for cosmetic items and special currencies. Unlike most free games, spending money is optional in Sky.

