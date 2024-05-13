Destiny 2 ritual activities explained: All rewards, game modes, upcoming changes, and more 

Destiny 2's ritual activities are the core aspects of any in-game objectives, whether bounties, seasonal challenges, or valuable loot. However, the concept of a ritual activity might be lost to beginner players, considering the game's countless available tasks. Hence, it is always important to know what to prioritize, especially in a game like Destiny 2.

This article will help you through the ritual activities, most of which are early to mid-game content. Throughout the major patches in the past seven years, ritual activities have always remained untouched, as they still cover almost the entirety of the early-game content.

What are the ritual activities in Destiny 2?

Ritual activities are three core playlists, namely the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit. You can find these three activities in the Destinations tab, followed by the topmost part of the screen, just over the Traveler. The image below should provide a clearer idea.

Crucible nodes (Image via Bungie)

However, certain nodes only count as "ritual," while others fall under a different category. For example, if you open the "Crucible" section, you will see "Control," alongside Rumble, Supremacy, and many more. Between these modes, only the "Control" and a selected few are counted as "ritual." Rumble and Supremacy fall under a different category.

Hence, here is a list of all the activities that are counted as rituals:

Vanguard (PvE): Vanguard Ops and Nightfall

Vanguard Ops and Nightfall Gambit (PvPvE): One node available only

One node available only Crucible (PvP): Control, Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, rotator playlists, Competitive.

Rewards for ritual activities in Destiny 2

Each ritual activity has its respective vendor. Due to this, players can invest in running one particular ritual, maximize that vendor's reputation, and gather rewards associated with the activity. For example, Zavala, the Vanguard vendor, offers both Nightfall and Vanguard weapons in exchange for Engrams and Glimmer.

Reputation of Vanguard (Image via Bungie)

Other rewards include enhancement materials from the inventory by ranking up reputation rank. The same model applies to the rest two vendors, Shaxx and Drifter.

While players will also find a handful of daily bounties sitting in the inventory in the current season (Season 23), all of them have been confirmed to get replaced by a new reward model called "Pathfinder."

Upcoming changes to the ritual rewards in Destiny 2

Starting with The Final Shape, all daily bounties from the ritual vendors will be removed from the game. Additionally, anyone accumulating completed ritual bounties for EXP in The Final Shape should get rid of them, as those bounties will be erased from the quest tab.

Expand Tweet

Bungie stated the following regarding Pathfinder:

"In The Final Shape, we’re introducing the Ritual Pathfinder, a new rewards path that will replace Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties and their weekly vendor challenge. While the Pathfinder will replace bounties at these vendors, they will remain unchanged at other vendors."

This article will be updated once Bungie shares more information on the system in a few weeks.

