Sky: Children of The Light 2025 roadmap, explored

Sky: Children of the Light is one of the few MMOs that offer a peaceful and relaxing experience, as players explore a beautiful kingdom across seven realms. thatgamecompany has unveiled a 2025 roadmap that promises to elevate this experience. The game will have more refined social features, expanded customization options, and lots of new content.

Ad

This year will have something for the returning fans as well as to attract new players.

Sky: Children of the Light to get new enhancements in 2025

The developers promise to bring new features and improvements to the Sky universe to let players better express themselves, enrich storytelling, and enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Strengthening connections and expressive horizons

Playing Sky Children of the Light with friends (Image via thatgamecompany)

thatgamecompany has emphasized on players having stronger connections and more ways to express themselves. So, these features and improvements will be introduced in 2025 for better ways to connect and express:

Ad

Trending

Spotlight Tech : A new addition to the concert hall that enables a player to broadcast a musical performance with almost 300 players across server instances.

: A new addition to the concert hall that enables a player to broadcast a musical performance with almost 300 players across server instances. Offline Memories via Friendship Constellation : This unique feature allows friends to share memories even when not online simultaneously, utilizing mediums beyond mere text messages.

: This unique feature allows friends to share memories even when not online simultaneously, utilizing mediums beyond mere text messages. Collaborative Shared Memories : Players will soon have the capability to co-create and record memories, immortalizing collective adventures and milestones within the game's universe.

: Players will soon have the capability to co-create and record memories, immortalizing collective adventures and milestones within the game's universe. Revamped Friendship Tree : thatgamecompany has made the progression through the Friendship Tree easier by making it wider to allow more abilities lower in the tree.

: thatgamecompany has made the progression through the Friendship Tree easier by making it wider to allow more abilities lower in the tree. Expanded Nest Capacity : Increased the nest capacity to accommodate additional plushies, plants, and decorations, allowing for personalization.

: Increased the nest capacity to accommodate additional plushies, plants, and decorations, allowing for personalization. Enhanced Dyeing Options: thatgamecompany responded to community feedback by refining the dyeing system and expanding the categories of items that can be dyed.

Ad

More celebrations, seasons, and expanding the lore

The 2025 calendar for Sky: Children of the Light will be full of content to keep players engaged. From anniversary to season-based content, there's much to look forward to that is listed below:

AURORA Concert returns : This grand convergence of music and gameplay returns in June for a special celebration.

: This grand convergence of music and gameplay returns in June for a special celebration. 6th Anniversary Festivities : July marks the game's anniversary with a grand celebration highlighting its journey and the player community.

: July marks the game's anniversary with a grand celebration highlighting its journey and the player community. Seasonal Narratives: The game would feature season-based storylines to keep the players engaged with new content. The Season of Radiance is already live, encouraging players to infuse their avatars with newfound creativity. Later this year, the game will feature quests where the beloved Spirits will seek assistance in finding lost elements.

Ad

Deepening connections with Spirits

Spirits have always been the heart of this relaxing MMO experience. The developers want to strengthen the connection with those beloved in-game Spirits. Players will engage in shared activities and moments with Spirits to improve the bonds. Friendship Tree will reflect these improved bonds and unlock new capabilities and story paths.

More enhancements to make home in the Sky: Children of the Light

Playing Sky: Children of the Light with the devs (Image via thatgamecompany)

As mentioned, Sky: Children of the Light was designed to be an MMO that offers a relaxing homely experience. For players to continue calling this game a virtual home to explore their creativity, the developers will introduce these enhancements this year:

Ad

Developer Interactions : Players can now meet and play the game alongside the developers, offering a unique method for the community to connect with the brains behind this game.

: Players can now meet and play the game alongside the developers, offering a unique method for the community to connect with the brains behind this game. Optimized Loading and Installation : Reduced loading times for quicker transitions into the game's serene landscapes.

: Reduced loading times for quicker transitions into the game's serene landscapes. Music Sheet and Revamped Jam Station : Since music is an integral part of the game, these tools will allow saving and re-using music for a more enjoyable experience.

: Since music is an integral part of the game, these tools will allow saving and re-using music for a more enjoyable experience. Diverse ways to get the Light : The game is no longer limited to traditional candle runs to get light, as there are new methods like music sheet challenges and interactive elements. Some of the interactions to get the Light are the table in the Elevated Clearing, the geyser, and the turtle in the Sanctuary Islands.

: The game is no longer limited to traditional candle runs to get light, as there are new methods like music sheet challenges and interactive elements. Some of the interactions to get the Light are the table in the Elevated Clearing, the geyser, and the turtle in the Sanctuary Islands. Persistent Bug Mitigation: thatgamecompany would continue addressing and resolving bugs, particularly the ones reported by the community for a smooth gameplay experience.

Ad

So, 2025 will be a transformative year for Sky: Children of the Light players with community-driven features, immersive storytelling, and thoughtful quality-of-life enhancements.

Read more MMO-related content below:

5 best cozy MMOs that you can play casually

Is Sky: Children of the Light cross-platform? Cross-play features explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback