Soulframe: Brewer of Hues quest walkthrough (unlocks armor recoloring)

Soulframe has a host of hidden quests, like Brewer of Hues. This one requires you to complete The Torment Stag likely, before you can start it. You also have to find not one, but two letters in the wild, before you can even see the quest show up in your log. It’s incredibly cryptic like that, but we’ve found where it starts and have seen it through until the end, so we’re here to guide you through.
The reward for Brewer of Hues in Soulframe is that it will unlock the armor recoloring feature. This feature is still very much in its infancy, but will no doubt be improved and updated as this game evolves. After all, this game is very much in its alpha state.
Steps to complete Brewer of Hues in Soulframe
Brewer of Hues is an interesting quest in Soulframe. The same location I found the letter is the same one I finally saw Orencall for The Shewolf Snared. You can see it in the image below. You will almost certainly have a few enemies to fight here, so defeat them and read the note.
You’ll then run east, where you see the respawn point, and a few odd stone tablets next to a tree. Interact with the symbol on the way down into the zone, and it should give you the Brewer of Hues quest in your journal.
After going through a few doors, you’ll get the objective Rats! Follow their squeaks through the Andurin Glades. However, this dungeon, like several others, is randomized, so the route through may not be the same as the one we take.
After following the quest marker down into a cave, you’ll crack open a chest with a Vision item, and through the doors will lead you to a vast field with lightning crackling in the distance. Follow the market up to four rather powerful enemies. Defeat them to proceed with Brewer of Hues in Soulframe. Tackle them and then walk into the area they’re next to, to free the rat.
Now, follow the Poppet, but before you can get anywhere, Nimrod shows up. A dangerous foe with powerful lightning attacks, he needs to be defeated before you can progress.
Ranged weapons seem to work fairly well, as you can stay out of melee range and get around his powerful lightning strikes. Also, watch out for the lightning ring he puts around you. It leads to a massive aoe, so keep running and dodge rolling to stay out of range. Even with a melee weapon, staying out of range and throwing your sword at his head is a great way to fight him, not to mention any boss in Soulframe.
After you force Nimrod to retreat, the quest marker will lead you to a cave that requires you to play a simple little melody. You should be used to doing these by now. Play the tune, and you’ll hear the call of “Hither, poppet!” from down in the cave.
At the end of the path, after treading through a little water, you’ll meet Verminia, who will be your source of recoloring your gear. However, you aren’t done here. She’ll give you the Cloudquell Elixir, which you need to equip. Follow the quest, and get ready for your next bout with Nimrod.
Use the Cloudquell Elixir to stun Nimrod and deal way more damage to him. This makes the fight much easier. Upon completing this, you can return to the Nighthold and welcome Verminia in.
She also has a free Cloudquell Elixir in her workshop. You can use it for the future Nimrod fights. Although it's a one-time use potion, you can grab one here once every login.
