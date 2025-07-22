Soulframe: How to kill reincarnating corrupted enemies (Mockeries)

As you fight the Ode’n soldiers in Soulframe, you’ll also come across some corrupted enemies. These are ghastly humanoid enemies that are usually found inside dungeons and corrupted areas on the map. They can also appear in grasslands on small corrupted patches. Killing them can be very tricky during the first few encounters because they will be revived shortly after being defeated.

When facing multiple corrupted enemies together, running might seem like the only viable option. However, there’s a way to kill them permanently, and that is through soul steal.

How to kill corrupted enemies in Soulframe using soul steal

Mockeries in action (Image via Digital Extremes)

After defeating a corrupted enemy, they leave behind a spectral shade called Mockery Ghost roaming close by. To permanently kill the corrupted enemies, capturing these ghosts using soul steal is the only effective method. After you defeat one, press E to capture their soul before they revive. Getting close to the floating ghost isn’t necessary for soul steal to work.

The ghost is invisible, which is why fighting corrupted enemies can be confusing. They may seem to spawn out of nowhere, but holding E near a corrupted area will show you the ghosts floating around. These are the spots from where they spawn, and the number of spots dictates how many corrupted enemies you’ll face.

Mockery Ghosts floating around before possessing an enemy (Image via Digital Extremes)

You cannot capture a Mockery Ghost directly to prevent the corrupted from spawning, as you need to defeat them at least once. Approaching them will result in the ghost possessing a Mockery and possibly grabbing you if you’re too close.

That said, the ghosts also give you an idea of where the enemies will spawn, so you can deal damage while they are stuck in a spawn animation. Simply get close enough to have the ghost possess an enemy, and deal damage while they manifest.

Why fight corrupted enemies in Soulframe?

All types of Mockery Ghosts after defeating an enemy (Image via Digital Extremes)

Corrupted enemies are a great source of gaining experience. Something that is required to make the pact you’re using stronger. You can encounter three different ghosts after defeating an enemy: Blue, Green, and Golden, but it’s hard to tell which one provides the most amount of XP, as they are affected by factors like enemy level.

Corrupted altars spawn endless waves of Mockeries, which is a great opportunity to level up your weapons and pacts. Make sure you have everything you need to level up equipped beforehand, as leaving the fight in any way will end the event. The enemies start easy, but the difficulty ramps up quickly.

