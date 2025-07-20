Soulframe: Courage, Spirit, and Grace explained

In Soulframe, your main trifecta of stat points you'll allocate is Courage, Spirit, and Grace. These are called "Virtues" in-game, and while it's freely redistributable at any point in Soulframe Prelude 10, the game doesn't make it very transparent what they do. Chiefly, the usual strength-dexterity-intelligence schtick you would expect a role-playing game to apply here, too, but there are a couple of other things to take note of.

So if you're not sure whether you should increase Courage, Spirit, and Grace in Soulframe, read along to learn exactly what they do.

What do Courage, Spirit, and Grace do in Soulframe?

All Virtues increase maximum health (Image via Digital Extremes)

All three Virtues in Soulframe do the following:

Increase player health

Grant damage scaling on compatible weapons

Modify certain abilities in specific ways

Maximum player health

All three Virtues in Soulframe - Courage, Spirit, and Grace - add to your maximum Health. You get +10 Health for every point allocated in either stat. However, this is only from points you can freely allocate into a Virtue (mainly gained by increasing player level), and not stats gained from items, the Pact, or its Art tree.

So you gain Health by putting points into any Virtue, not just Courage. Other than this, you have to think about weapon attunement and your Pact abilities when you're speccing out your build in Soulframe between Courage, Spirit, and Grace.

Weapon Attunement

The weapon scaling part is pretty simple: each weapon has an attunement to one specific Virtue, and they gain bonus damage as you put points into the Virtue. Some weapons also come with a minimum Courage, Spirit, or Grace requirement — not meeting this requirement will give that weapon a damage penalty when equipped.

Weapon classes are not stratified based on the Virtue. Regardless of what virtue you have put points in, you'll have a good variety of compatible armaments at your disposal. The only exception right now is ranged staves - the only one in Soulframe scales off Spirit at the moment.

Ability scaling

The Virtues in Soulframe affect a majority of Pact abilities in the following manner:

Courage

Courage in Soulframe increases the ability damage of Pact abilities wherever applicable. The amount of damage scaling gained here for every point of Courage is specific to each ability.

These tend to have very complex formula for each individual ability, so there's no generalized scaling factor.

For example, with Tethren's Call of The Ancestors weapon buff, the damage multiplier you get is (0.03 x total Courage + 1.3). Meanwhile, Garren Rood's Torment gains additive damage from Courage, the formula being (400 + 4 x total Courage).

On the other hand, the Oscelda Pact's Phantom Flock does not gain any apparent damage scaling from Courage at all. Rather than an exception, there's a possibility that the damage scaling with Courage is so minute that it rounds down to 0-1 damage increment for each tick.

Spirit

Spirit in Soulframe increases the duration of most abilities. There are only a handful of exceptions to what abilities it affects - Oscelda's Elderbloom, for example, does not get extended duration at all. Much like Spirit, the scaling per point of Spirit is determined by a complex formula that varies for every ability.

For example: Oscelda's Bestone gets 1 second of additional CC for each point of Spirit, but Phantom Flock only gains 0.1 second of additional CC for each point of Spirit.

Grace

Grace increase the range of specific abilities in Soulframe. This rule has the highest number of exceptions in Soulframe Prelude 10. A number of abilities do not have any AoE scaling at all - such as Oscelda's Elderbloom, Garren Rood's Stampede, and the entire kit of Mora's Hand.

However, on any other Pact, a few points in Grace make the abilities much more impactful - mainly higher AoE nukes and buffs.

Before closing, note that the game is still in early Alpha. What Courage, Spirit, and Grace do might change at some point in the future. This is only accurate as of Soulframe Preludes 10. Stay tuned for further updates.

