Soulframe: Oscelda pact guide

Oscelda is one of three starter pacts in Soulframe, alongside Sirin and Tethren, as of Preludes 10. It uses nature as an offensive and defensive tool during combat, allowing you to lay down AoE heals while providing good crowd control abilities. Oscelda is also the only Pack that gets the highest Bonus Virtue (+9 Spirit), making it ideal to scale by increasing the Spirit stat.

If you did not pick this pact as your starter, it can be purchased for 100 standing from Avakot, with a requirement of being at least Rank 2 with Alca's Children syndicate. That said, let’s find out more about the skills you use and synergies this pact holds with various weapons.

Note: Soulframe is early in development, with Preludes 10 being the latest version at the time of writing. Things can change with future updates, but we will keep this guide updated so you can check back anytime.

All Oscelda pact skills, and how they scale in Soulframe

Oscelda pact skills provide lots of crowd control (Image via Digital Extremes)

Each pact in Soulframe comes with three skills, similar to how Warframes come with a fixed set of abilities. Swapping skills between pacts is not available, considering the game is in pre-alpha, but it may be added in the future.

For now, let’s see what skills we get to use with the Oscelda pact:

Bestone: Casting this crowd control skill turns enemies to stone. The effect is temporary, with the duration depending upon your Spirit + 20 seconds. Petrified enemies take more damage, but you must be careful — the spell will wear off after a single hit, so make it count. The damage to petrified enemies scales with the Courage stat, so invest in that stat if you like this skill.

Elderbloom: Casting Elderbloom will grow a flower from the floor that will grant AoE healing. It remains active for 18 seconds and heals 25 HP with every tick (total of 450 HP). Despite being a Spirit-based skill, it does not scale with any of the three Virtues; however, you can have multiple flowers active using flow motes and investing in Vernal Pool within the skill tree.

Phantom Flock: Call down a flock of birds upon enemies that will constantly deal a small amount of damage and stagger them for (0.1 x Spirit + 11) seconds. This is another great skill for crowd control. While the birds only target one enemy at a time, anyone else getting close also gets staggered. The flock will transfer to another enemy if the current one dies before the timer expires.

Best perks to take on Oscelda skill tree

Oscelda skill tree (Image via Digital Extremes)

To make yourself even more powerful, unlocking and upgrading the skill tree is an important step. While you can upgrade all skills in time, it can be confusing to pick one during the early stages. There is only a single starting point on the Skill tree; perks require investment of at least one point in the previous one. Regardless, here are the best perks to take within Oscelda’s skill tree.

Tendril (starting skill): This one is the starting point and requires you to invest at least one point. It forms a tendril around enemies attacking you to slow them down and deal damage over time.

This one is the starting point and requires you to invest at least one point. It forms a tendril around enemies attacking you to slow them down and deal damage over time. Akin: Ability recharge can take a lot of time, and Akin provides a solution by improving the recharge for all abilities. Upgrading the skill improves the cooldown.

Ability recharge can take a lot of time, and Akin provides a solution by improving the recharge for all abilities. Upgrading the skill improves the cooldown. Rooted: Getting staggered during a combo can be annoying, so Rooted is a good option to pick. However, if you like parrying or performing a perfect dodge, consider upgrading this skill later.

Getting staggered during a combo can be annoying, so Rooted is a good option to pick. However, if you like parrying or performing a perfect dodge, consider upgrading this skill later. Everbound: More HP will never not be beneficial in any game, and while it is a bit far away on the skill tree, we recommend picking it up and increasing its tier.

Best weapons to pair up with Oscelda pact in Soulframe

Having weapons with Spirit attunement is recommended (Image via Digital Extremes)

The core combat of Soulframe revolves around weapons, with the skills being an extension of it. That’s why it is important to equip something that has a good synergy with the pact you picked. Oscelda is based around Spirit, meaning a weapon that scales with Spirit is a high priority against all other Virtues.

The starter weapon, Odiac, comes with one-star attunement with Spirit. That is the stat you’ll want your other weapons to have. Currently, the Royal Tines and the Gathannan are the only two weapons with three-star Spirit attunement.

Here’s what you need to know about them:

Gathannan

Gathannan is a Polearm with a base attack of 21 and a max attack of 133 at level 30. It is slow, but it hits hard and can stagger with hits, which is great for a one-on-one duel. When facing a group of enemies, pairing skills from Oscelda is a great option for better crowd control.

Here are the crafting requirements for The Royal Tines:

Scrap Brass - 15

Sappheline - 6

Moranite - 5

Dracs - 3,500

Gathannan crafting requirements (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Royal Tines

This is a short blade with a base attack of 21 and a max attack of 72 at level 30, which may seem low compared to the Gathannan and many others. However, it’s a dual-wield weapon with fast attacks. The scaling with Spirit boosts the overall damage. You can acquire the blueprint for The Royal Tines after completing the Torment Stag quest.

Here are the crafting requirements for The Royal Tines:

Scrap Brass - 15

Knotwood - 20

River Pearl - 6

Dracs - 3,500

The Royal Tines crafting requirements (Image via Digital Extremes)

Crafting both weapons takes 10 hours, but you must first unlock the ability to craft by completing the Steelsinger quest and bringing Tuvalkane to the Nighfold. A Level 3 Bond is also required to craft these weapons. We recommend crafting The Royal Tines first, as the crafting materials for the weapon are easy to get, and it has a better Smite chance.

