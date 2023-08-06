"Sounds deserved": Diablo 4 fans react over Blizzard banning people for using an exploit

Diablo 4 has garnered a strong fanbase thanks to the wealth of content available for players to try out. It has also undergone many changes in the form of patches and updates that often led the community to be candid in terms of feedback. The most recent incident revolves around some players getting banned by Blizzard themselves.

One vocal Diablo 4 fan posted the following:

“Sounds deserved.”

While banning often leads to discontent amongst fans, this action has mostly received a lot of praise from Diablo 4 veterans and newcomers alike. This news came to light when a fan posted on Reddit regarding his friend getting banned from the game.

Why did some Diablo 4 players get banned?

Diablo 4 fans must know about an exploit that allowed one to acquire seasonal gear even when playing on Eternal Realm. Additionally, this bug even enabled some players to equip Malignant Hearts on all items.

Blizzard has not only fixed this issue but also imposed bans on players that may have exploited this bug. This sparked a debate on Reddit regarding this action and the majority of fans are in unison that the decision to ban such players is valid.

Adam Fletcher, Diablo 4’s Community Manager stated the following:

“I just wanted to let everyone know that this was addressed a few days ago in our last hotfix and hasn’t been present in the game since. We have also actioned on select accounts related to this incident. We appreciate everyone for bringing this to our attention.”

Diablo 4 fans lauded this decision and many feel the players who resorted to this exploit deserve the repercussions. Others praised the one who posted the news of the ban for spreading awareness regarding this issue to prevent more users from leveraging such exploits in the future.

A small demographic of fans even commented how there is no need to resort to exploits since the game can be played solo and enjoyed as a single experience. Others expressed how this behavior spoils the fun for the rest of the player base.

Those new to the game must know that Season of the Malignant is currently underway and one can engage in new story content and face new enemies. Such players can read this article outlining the five best ways to speed level in Season of the Malignant.

While the majority lauded the decision, a few players were of the feeling that the ban was a bit of an extreme measure. They also added that it is the job of the developers to ensure that such exploits are fixed during the testing phase.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether the ban is permanent or temporary and there are no details regarding its duration as well. Fans are currently looking forward to patch 1.1.1, which is set to overhaul many aspects, with the class balances being the most prominent change.

Season of the Malignant offers a robust amount of content and you can leverage varied types of Malignant Hearts to strengthen their builds. Avid players can refer to this article highlighting the most powerful end-game builds for this season.